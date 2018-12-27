One of the biology classes I took in college was ethology, the study of animal behavior. I enjoy observing and learning about animals in their natural environ-ment (and humans, too) and appreciate opportunities to do so. From worms to black bears and birds to manatees, I have rounded up a few trip-worthy festivals celebrating Florida wildlife.
32nd Annual Florida Manatee Festival
Crystal River, Jan. 19 & 20
Crystal River calls itself the Manatee Capital of the World, and the Florida Manatee Festival celebrates everything wonderful about the lovable sea cows. The two-day festival includes two stages with musical performances, entertainment, food vendors, a kid zone, and boat tours of King’s Bay. The highlight are the bus tours to Three Sisters Springs in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to view manatees from the boardwalk.
Festival Admission: $5 per person, 12 years and younger are free. Tours to Three Sisters Springs are free; King’s Bay tour is an additional fee. (Historic Downtown Crystal River, N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River, 34428; 352-795-3149; GoManateeFest.com.)
22nd Annual Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival
Titusville, Jan. 23 – 28
Recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeastern U.S., the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is one of the largest birding and wildlife festivals in the country. The five-day event includes field trips, workshops, presentations, and talks. Learn tips from professional photographers, join a biologist on a field trip such as a visit to Blue Spring State Park to observe manatees followed by a St. Johns River cruise, or learn about snakes during a trip to the Enchanted Forest. Listen to a presentation on the future of birding and a talk called “Toxic Algae on Wildlife and Humans.”
Admission for the entire festival is $125 and single-day admission varies between $30 — $50, depending on the day. (Eastern Florida State College, adjacent to Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, 1311 U.S. 1, Titusville, 32796; 321-268-5224; SCBWF.org.)
10th Annual Florida Scrub-Jay Festival
Titusville, Feb. 23
The Florida scrub-jay is the state’s only endemic bird, and it’s estimated fewer than 8,000 remain in the world. Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce host this free event in downtown Titusville. The one-day festival includes nature exhibits, refuge tours, hikes, watercolor art exhibit, children’s area, and live music. (Titusville Welcome Center, 419 South Hopkins Ave., Titusville, 32780; 321-861-0668; FWS.gov/MerrittIsland.)
19th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival
Sopchoppy, April 13
The early bird gets the worm, but so do worm grunters. The Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival attracts thousands of visitors curious to see the famed Sopchoppy worms rise from the ground. Also called worm charming or worm fiddling, a worm grunter vibrates the ground, causing the worms to rise. They are collected to be used as fishing bait. A wooden stake, called a “stob” is driven into the ground and rubbed with a “rooping iron” to cause the vibration. A worm grunting competition and demonstrations are scheduled early in the day because the worms dig deeper as the soil heats up with the rising sun. The day also includes a 5K run, vendors with food and arts and crafts, crowning of the Worm Gruntin’ King and Queen and Worm Grunters Ball.
Admission is free. (Downtown Sopchoppy one block from U.S. 319, Sopchoppy, 32358; WormGruntinFestival.com.)
20th Anniversary of the Florida Wildlife Festival
Umatilla, Oct. 19
Native Florida wildlife and humans can safely coexist. This event, originally known as the Black Bear Festival, began as a way to educate residents how to live safely in bear country. Over the years, the festival has grown to provide information about living with other native wildlife, so the name was changed. Family-friendly guided and self-guided activities are scheduled throughout the day and include nature walks, talks, and paddling trips. It is not guaranteed that you will see a black bear during the festival, but hop on the Florida Black Bear Scenic Byway and keep your eyes open.
Located on State Road 19, Umatilla is the Southern Gateway City to the byway. Admission is free. (Cadwell Park, 4 Cassady St., Umatilla, 32784; 352-669-3511; FloridaWildlifeFestival.org.)
Florida’s fauna is unique, and in 2019 hope you will take the time to appreciate it as much as I do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.