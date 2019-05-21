On National Rescue Dog Day, which was Monday, images flooded the internet of pooches who found their fairy-tale ending— a forever home, lots of their own toys, and endless amounts of treats.
Three long-time residents of the Animal Welfare League are still waiting for their perfect fit. They are:
• Avalanche, 3-year-old male mixed large breed arrived at AWL in November. He is a loyal dog and willing to work for love. He is a playful boy, and loves toys. He does well walking on a leash. His perfect match would be someone who shares his passion for the outdoors, and can take him out for long walks and hikes.
• Peony, 4-year-old female mixed large breed arrived at AWL in October from Tallahassee after Hurricane Michael. She has had a rough life so far, but has plenty of love and affection to give. She recently completed her treatment for heart-worms. Peony said, "my heart is better but won't be perfect until I find that special person to love unconditionally." Peony gets very stressed in the shelter environment and is unable to show her true personality. She loves to run around and play. Her perfect match would be someone who leads an active lifestyle.
• Keeloh, 2-year-old male mixed large breed arrived at AWL late September. Keeloh takes great pride in her job of protecting the house. She knows some basic commands, but will do just about anything for a treat. She enjoys belly rubs. She is shy at first, but once you gain her trust, you will be friends for life.
AWL is currently running an adoption fee special for adult dogs 6 months old and up, 25 pounds or more for $50.
The animal shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte, and is open Tuesday through Sunday, with extended hours Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.