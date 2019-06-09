Charlotte County’s Women United recently held It’s Five O’clock Somewhere Social at TT’s Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda. Women United is a program of the United Way of Charlotte County. It’s mission is to empower the women of Charlotte County in the areas of education, financial stability, and wellness. For more information, visit: www.unitedwayccfl.org/women-united.
