Did you know that March is Florida Bicycle Month? Not to be confused with National Bicycle Month, which occurs in May. Why you ask does Florida celebrate Bicycle Month in March? Because our winter ended a few weeks ago, while the rest of the nation will be pretty much shoveling snow for another month or so.
Our governor’s proclamation establishing March as Bicycle Month in Florida has some very important sections. (To see the whole enchilada, visit https://bit.ly/2Vz9Ytc.) I’ve highlighted a few because they show that our state recognizes the growth and importance of cycling in Florida. The proclamation contains the following key points:
• Bicycling plays an important role in the lives of millions of Floridians by providing means to travel.
• The Florida Department of Transportation and many local governmental agencies encourage the use of bicycles on Florida’s roadways.
• The FDOT has various programs focused on improving the safety, accessibility and mobility of Florida residents and visitors.
• Nearly 25 million residents and tourists participate in bicycling annually.
Consider if those 25 million riders each rode only one time a year, and only the average commute distance of just over 4 miles, that would mean that at a minimum, over 100 million miles per year are ridden by bicycle in Florida. If they each rode once a month — or, like me four or five times a week — the number of miles ridden by bicycle becomes astronomical.
Got you thinking about that bike that’s been hanging in the garage for the last 10 years, doesn’t it? Now the fun begins. After you drag that trusty steed out into the light, you may find that you can’t just jump on it and go. Ten years of neglect will need to be addressed first.
There are two different paths to take here. The easy but more costly route: Drop it off at the LBS (local bike shop) with instructions to make it perform like a bicycle. All it takes is money.
Option two is to get intimate with the machine. Start with a good cleaning. A clean bike is easier to work on than a dirty bike. Many bike shops will charge extra if they have to clean the bike before they can work on it, so get out some rags and some spray-on cleaning product and wipe it all down.
Take an inventory of observable issues that need to be addressed. Check tires and tubes, as they will probably be flat. Depending on age, they may be dry-rotted and need to be replaced. Check for the tools you need: Wrenches, tire irons, air pump.
Examine the chain. The chain lube will have dried out years ago, and the chain may actually be frozen and non flexible. Get some chain lube and apply it to the chain. If necessary, work the links by hand to free them up. If the chain won’t act like a chain, replace it with a new one.
Often the pedals also freeze up. Use a pedal wrench to remove each pedal, lube it and work it so the spindle is free, then reinstall the pedals. Remember, the left pedal spindle is reverse threaded. Turn it clockwise to remove the pedal when facing the crank arm. The right side is normal, so turn it counter-clockwise to loosen it.
If your bike has gears, check that the cables are intact and move freely in their guides. Ensure the derailleurs (the devices that move the chain up and down between gears) move freely. While checking cables, look at the brakes. Old brakes pads can become hard and brittle. When you squeeze the brake, you may get lots of pieces flying off but little or no ability to stop.
Examine the saddle. Generally they hold up well, but if it is bent, or the covering is peeling, anything wrong with the seat will be felt directly you know where. If necessary, replace. Do so by measuring the distance between the sit bones in your derrière. Buy a saddle that has the supports at that measurement. An LBS is a great help when looking for a proper saddle.
Once everything is looking good, it’s time to take that iron horse out for a break-in ride. But before you do, take a moment to get a ballpark estimate of what is called sizing or fitting for your body on the bike.
Prop the bike up so you can sit on it and extend one pedal to the bottom of the crank. Your leg should be slightly bent at the knee. Think about how it feels sitting there. Does the saddle need to be moved forward or back, up or down, nose tilted up or down? This first fitting is just a rough guess — a few rides will pinpoint any further changes that need to be made.
I know this checklist has lots of maintenance items and may be a bit intimidating. But for the novice bike mechanic, a massive repository of how-to information can be brought up on YouTube. Take your tablet out to the bike and bring up a video on how to do what it is that needs to be done. Play and stop the video as you complete each step.
Now that the bike is operational again, and you’ve completed the first trip to the store and back, you’ll have an answer for the next question:
Did you ride your bike today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.