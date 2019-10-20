Ghost walking tours are found throughout Florida. They typically combine historical knowledge, brilliant storytelling, sometimes paranormal investigation, and always colorful local lore. Tampa, Venice, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers and Key West, are some of the destinations offering a ghoulish good time.
VENICE’S EERIE TALES AND GHOST HUNTING
A digital voice recorder, K-II Meter, Mel Meter, and thermal imager are some of the tools of the trade paranormal investigators use. Participants on the “Venice Ghost Walk” led by Venice Florida Tours may see and try their hand at some of these tools to learn how experienced ghost hunters conduct paranormal investigations.
Offered at least once a month, and more during October, the 90-minute “Venice Ghost Walk” is part history and part ghost hunting 101. Hear bone-chilling and heartwarming tales about some of Venice’s beloved former residents, like the cadets who attended the Kentucky Military Institute, and popular buildings like the Venice Museum & Archives, formerly the Triangle Inn.
SPOOKY STORIES OF PUNTA GORDA
In Punta Gorda’s historic district, there is a Victorian-style house that is believed to be haunted by the spirit of a teenage girl. She tragically died on the house’s porch in the early 1900s. Some with interests in paranormal activity claim to have captured the teen’s ghost in smartphone images. On Friday evenings, SW Florida Walking Tours combines history and local lore and brings the art of storytelling to downtown with their “Ghost Stories of Punta Gorda” tour. Participants hear tales of the city’s most famous and infamous residents, like the brothel madam Miss Ollie Brackett, aka Big Six. The 90-minute walking tour covers about a mile and is packed with eerie and entertaining tales of Punta Gorda’s past. Participants are introduced to a Victorian-era neighborhood and two local parks.
FORT MYERS’ HAUNTED HISTORY
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, True Tours offers the “Haunted History Tour” through historic downtown Fort Myers. This 90-minute walking tour is a fun, curious and intriguing glimpse into the paranormal and historical side of the City of Palms.
The tour shares stories of those who lived, died, and will not leave certain buildings and these tales are founded on historical records, documented paranormal activity, and maybe a hint of folklore. Bring along your camera or smartphone because previous tour participants have captured some interesting objects during tours. Each tour participant receives a cardboard fan as a souvenir which also acts as a pass for discounts. Wave your fan in a participating establishment and receive a discount.
SPIRITS OF TAMPA’S YBOR CITY
Ybor City was founded in the 1880s as a melting pot of Cuban and European cigar makers seeking a new and better life. It also was home to buccaneers, conspirators, and villains whose legends, and perhaps spirits, still linger in Cigar City.
Follow in the steps of rumrunners and gangsters during the “Tampa Ghost Tour Pub Crawl” with Nightly Spirits Tampa. Listen to tales while exploring some of Ybor City’s haunted buildings and bars. The 2.5-hour spirit-filled tour begins at Tampa Bay Brewing Company and visits three to four other bars over the course of about a mile. As the night progresses, spirits become more lively. Tour participants must be at least 21 years old.
KEY WEST’S BONE-CHILLING LORE
Key West is considered one of the most haunted cities in America. When the Spanish came to North America, they called what is now Key West, “Cayo Hueso,” which means “the Island of Bones” or “Bone Island.” One belief is they called it that either because of the bones found from a Native American battlefield or a burial ground.
Three times a week, Key West Promotions offers the 90-minute family-friendly “Bone Island Ghost Tour” through the island’s spooky history. Hear tales of cursed treasure, pirates and voodoo. Haunts of interest are the Audubon House, Mel Fisher Museum, and inside Key West’s original morgue, now Captain Tony’s Saloon, for perfect paranormal-inspired photos.
Spine-tingling tales make learning history more fun. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, taking one of these tours and learning about some of the Sunshine State’s shadowy past is a memorable treat.
