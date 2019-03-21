Q: I have a row of tall bushy trees between my neighbors property and mine that we both like. Neither of us actually planted them; they just appeared. We don’t ever have to water or fertilize them. They just grow and produce red berries that the birds seem to like. These trees make a great screen, but my other neighbors insist I remove them completely. Why would I remove a perfectly good plant that gives me the privacy I need and requires no care?
I’ll bet you’re referring to the Brazilian pepper tree. The description you give is spot on — but there are a lot of things you may not know about this particular beast.
Brazilian pepper (Schinus terebinthifolia, if you’re even the least bit interested in botanical names) is a member of the Anacardiaceae family, which includes poison ivy and poison oak. It was first brought into Florida somewhere around the mid to late 1800s from Argentina or Brazil where they are native. In the 1950s, these plants were grown as ornamentals and widely distributed around southern Florida, where they flourished.
A very popular plant at the time, people were fascinated by its quick growth, thick habit and pretty red fruits that reminded them of northern holly berries. They started easily from seed, spread quickly and filled in open space with little effort. Little did anyone foresee what an invasive pest this plant would become.
But the ease of growth is what led to the problem: They start easily from seed, spread quickly and fill in open space with little effort. Spread mainly by birds and other mammals that eat the seeds and then distribute them whenever and wherever nature calls, Brazilian pepper has become the most problematic invasive plant in the state.
It is believed that this plant can be found in more than 90 percent of southern Florida’s environmental preserves. Brazilian pepper is on the Category I invasive species list for Florida, which means it is illegal to plant or cultivate. As one of the most aggressive undesirable plants in Florida, it has become the poster child for invasive species.
Brazilian pepper trees grow so thick that they literally choke out almost every other living plant near them. Brazilian pepper tree stands can completely cover several acres in just a few years, leaving no room for native plant communities. This affects not only the plant communities but also the wildlife that depends on the diversity of those plants for survival.
No natural environment can survive when there is only one variety of plant available for food or shelter, but that’s where we’re headed. The state of Florida is spending billions on pepper tree eradication, but it’s still a losing battle. Cut pepper trees re-sprout in a matter of weeks, removed trees will re-sprout from any roots that are remaining, and herbicides are rarely 100 percent effective unless applied over and over again. Anyway, poisons are a challenge to manage and control in large environmentally sensitive areas.
Here’s where you come in. You just have to bite the bullet and get rid of those trees. It may seem like they pose no threat to your little corner of the world, but the threat is real for all of us. Your Brazilian pepper tree hedge produces thousands of new pepper trees every year.
Don’t fool yourself into thinking that you can control this monster. The best you can do is to eliminate sprouting seedlings on your own property but you can’t control where the birds end up spreading them.
Your other neighbors are right: The only real solution is to have them removed. The idea of southern Florida with no cabbage palms or palmettos, no grasses or wax myrtle, no pines or oaks — just miles and miles of Brazilian pepper trees as far as the eye can see — is frightening. But if we don’t step up and do our part, that’s exactly what we’ll have.
Another serious threat to our ecology is the Melaleuca tree (Melaleuca quinquenervia). Also called punk tree or paperbark, it has invaded the Everglades with a vengeance, displacing native grasses and slowing the natural and necessary flow of water. Growing to more than 80 feet tall, this Category I invasive can be found in both wetlands and sandy upland areas which makes it a dual threat. Although it is closely related to the common bottlebrush tree, its behavior is any thing other than common. It’s extremely aggressive and difficult to control in the wild.
Other invasive trees that are all too common in south Florida include but are not limited to carrotwood (Cupaniopsis anacordiodes), earleaf acacia (Acacia aurialiformus), Chinese tallow (Triadica sebifera) and Australian pine (Casuarina equisetifolia) just to name a few. I mention these trees in particular because they are prevalent: Up until about 20 years ago, all but the Australian pine and melaleuca were still available commercially. All these trees have the potential to alter natural ecosystems.
So here’s the gig: Every one of us needs to do a little research so we can properly identify the trees in our own yards and neighborhoods and then eliminate the bad guys. And if you do decide to introduce or allow a new plant or tree that you’re not familiar with into your world, make sure that it isn’t one that will become a problem for all of us in the years and decades to come.
