The Backstreet Boys announced the upcoming North American summer and fall legs of their DNA World Tour.
The forthcoming run is the second North American leg on the tour, which has become one of the group's biggest arena tours in 18 years, thanks to the global success of its No. 1 and Grammy-nominated album "DNA."
"We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans," said Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. "We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer."
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday and can be purchased at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Fan club presale tickets begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit backstreetboys.com for more information.
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour–2020 Florida dates:
Sept. 25: Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 26: West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 27: Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.