Backstreet Boys performing three dates in Florida

From left to right: Singers Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their DNA World Tour–2020 includes three Florida dates.

 Ethan Miller//Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys announced the upcoming North American summer and fall legs of their DNA World Tour.

The forthcoming run is the second North American leg on the tour, which has become one of the group's biggest arena tours in 18 years, thanks to the global success of its No. 1 and Grammy-nominated album "DNA."

"We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans," said Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean. "We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can't wait to take this show on the road again this summer."

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday and can be purchased at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Fan club presale tickets begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visit backstreetboys.com for more information.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour–2020 Florida dates:

Sept. 25: Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 26: West Palm Beach, Fla. at  iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 27: Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments