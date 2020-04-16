SEATTLE — Trying to figure out how you’ll be getting your hair done, what with the coronavirus edicts shutting down barber shops and salons?
Well.
Join Jacque Coe, of Ballard, Wash., a long-time local public-relations specialist. She continues to work from home and does a lot of teleconferencing.
“You want your appearance to be professional,” she says.
Coe says she would visit her hair salon in Ballard every six or weeks or so, for a trim or full haircut.
Luckily for Coe, she remembered the Flowbee revolutionary vacuum-cleaner hair-cutting system.
If you’re old enough, you remember those late 1980s Flowbee commercials that ran during the cheap 3 a.m. TV slots. The dumbfounding commercials that made you wonder, what, you attach a vacuum cleaner to this thing and it sucks up your hair and cuts it?
The commercials showed how the actual Flowbee device – housing a pair of criss-crossing blades – trimmed the hair that had been pulled up by the vacuum. The Flowbee comes with “spacers” that are snapped into the device to cut hair at increments of one-quarter inch.
You don’t see Flowbee commercials anymore, but the product didn’t go away. It kept being made and sold from its factory in Kerrville, Texas, and places like Walmart and Amazon. All pretty low key.
Then came the coronavirus outbreak, and as people’s memory banks dredged those old commercials, demand for the contraptions surged.
It was available on Amazon until a few days ago for $144.95 (regular price), free delivery, “over a million satisfied customers.” Now: “Currently unavailable. We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”
Meanwhile, the Flowbee.com website says it’s temporarily closing because of the coronavirus and will only be filling orders placed before April. “We look forward to reopening as soon as possible & please everyone Stay Safe!”
The Flowbee is supposed to attach to a canister vacuum, but Coe figured out how to connect it to an upright.
Like the instructions said, she put spacers that separate hair into the Flowbee head – “the right spacers are the secret.” She worked the Flowbee across her head, bouncing it up and down, cutting a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of hair.
“I was fully prepared that this wouldn’t work,” Coe says. “I was surprised. It’s not bad.”
The next thing to figure out, she says, is how to deal with the highlights she used to get at her hair salon.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see L’Oreal stock going up,” she says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.