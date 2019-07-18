My first attempt at urban foraging did not go so well. I was either 3 or 4 years old and told my mother I ate big, beautiful red berries off the neighbor’s shrub. Although juicy, they were extremely bitter.
“The birds were eating them,” I explained and could not understand her frantic response and rapid-fire questions.
She spoon-fed me a healthy dose of ipecac. Quickly, I learned not to eat red berries off bushes either in the neighborhood or in the wild.
Since then, I have learned a little bit about foraging but have stuck to traditional wild edibles. A vacant lot near my North Port home yielded a few blackberries and strawberries this spring. They are much smaller than what is sold in grocery stores but as Deane Jordan, also known as Green Deane, would probably refer to them as “trailside nibblers.”
A native of New England, he moved to the Sunshine State decades ago and calls Central Florida home. Deane’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother foraged and in junior high, he brewed beer and made dandelion wine. Although his stepfather offered suggestions on improving the beer and his mother knew the basics of wine making, Deane made those on his own.
“The beer was good, but the dandelion wine was better,” he told me. His parents did not drink much and most of his beverages were given away. Deane has since “gone on to make thousands of gallons of wine.”
Listen to the expert
Currently, Green Deane is one of the country’s foraging experts. He writes the popular website called Eat the Weeds and for about 20 years has led wild edible classes throughout the state and often conducts seminars and classes out of state. With more than 4.3 million views, EatTheWeeds boasts being the most watched foraging channel on YouTube.
“We’re going to see about five dozen plants today, so by the time I’m done you’re going to be sick of green,” he told a group during a wild edibles class in Sarasota.
Surveying the surroundings of Red Bug Slough Preserve, I found it hard to believe there were five edible plants in the park. Sixty seemed like a stretch.
Within 15 minutes, Deane was well on his way identifying and sharing the edible and/or medicinal properties of dozens of shrubs, trees, and other flora.
We followed him around the preserve, including a brief amble on a sidewalk and through a neighborhood. He walked through tall vegetation and down the bank of a waterway all in the name of wild edibles.
We stopped in front of an American beautyberry bush (Callicarpa americana). While the magenta-colored berries are perfect for making jelly, the shrub has a useful property, especially to outdoorspeople.
“The leaves are a good insect repellent,” he said, and added some people prefer using the extract from the crushed leaves over products with DEET.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, American beautyberry contains the compound called callicarpenal which repels imported fire ants, mosquitoes, and ticks. Make a salve by combining it with olive oil, Deane suggests.
Deane has noticed a change in foraging over the years.
“More people are interested in foraging than 30 years ago,’ he said. “But more governmental agencies are opposed to people learning about local plants in parks.” Foraging on Florida’s public lands is illegal.
Most plants this philosophical forager (he’s also a professional musician and MENSA member) identified are edible or serve a beneficial purpose.
He pointed out a few poisonous plants, too, such as rosary pea (Abrus precatorius), a common ornamental planted throughout Florida bears deadly seeds.
Some plants have medicinal properties, such as Carolina Willow (Salix caroliniana). Aspirin is synthesized from its bark and chewing on stems will have the same effects as aspirin. Those allergic to aspirin should not consume any part of willow trees.
Many plants also make nice side dishes on the dinner table. Deane referred to a handful as “trailside nibblers,” such as the stalks of cattails. Chomp on the white, tender portion found at the base of the stalk, and it is like munching on celery. It’s a welcome relief during a Florida summer day.
Yellow blossoms and pea pods of the hairy cowpea (Vigna luteola) are edible, preferably cooked. Most other wild peas, with pink or red blossoms, are not edible.
Tubers of the non-native sword fern (Nephrolepis cordifolia) swell with water and are a refreshing snack. They also contain a bit of protein. Roast them for a sweet flavor and chewy texture.
This witty forager’s favorite Southwest Florida wild edibles are ringless honey mushroom (Armillariella tabescens) followed by chanterelles. He has a keen interest in fungi and manages several Florida Facebook groups including the Orlando Mushroom Group (OMG).
“I also like the fruit of the pindo palm (Butia capitata). I’ve been low-carb some 13 years and that is the one, sweet, wild fruit I let myself enjoy in moderation.”
At the end of the class, our minds were full of the knowledge of dozens of wild plants and tasted at least 10 of them.
Deane hopes his classes introduce participants to “new flavors, textures and seasonal sources of different nutrition. “Wild food has been less manipulated and handled than traditional food.”
Deane graciously shares his knowledge through his website, EatTheWeeds.com, YouTube channel, classes, and soon a book. His expertise has been sought by television shows and appreciated by a global audience.
This column is for informational purposes only. Before consuming wild edibles, check with a local expert to verify your find.
Jennifer Huber is just your average forty-something-year-old gal living life solo, and writing about her travels on her blog, SoloTravelGirl.com. Listen to Solo Travel Girl's adventures near and far every Thursday at noon on 97.5 FM or KDWRadio.com.
