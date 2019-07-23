By Kellie Freeze
NTVB
On CNBC’s real estate reno series Cash Pad (airing Tuesdays), JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are on a mission to help homeowners turn their extra rooms into extra income.
“Jordan and I partner with homeowners who have a piece of property that maybe is a little unconventional or unutilized,” explains Fletcher, “and we invest our money and turn the spaces into profitable, short-term rentals.”
The couple met when Fletcher was the Season 12 star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and Rodgers (brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron) was one of her hopeful suitors. After they fell in love, Fletcher — who has been involved in real estate for over a decade — and Rodgers, an entrepreneur, decided to become partners in life and in business.
“We always got told there’s a couple ways to break up a relationship or marriage. One is going into business together. No. 2 is renovate houses. Well, it just so happens we’re doing both,” says Rodgers with a laugh. “It’s been fun for us to grow our relationship like this, learn how to communicate as business partners and as fiancés.”
Each week, the couple renovates a unique space in Dallas, Austin or Phoenix.
“We have detached garages and lofts. We have an Airstream trailer, a shipping container. We have a munitions warehouse — a big one from the 1940s that’s all corrugated metal and concrete,” says Rodgers. “And a bank building from 1904.”
“Every property is so, so different,” says Fletcher. “They all tell a different story. They’re all very catered and tailored to their location and the types of travelers that are going to be going there. So you’ll see a completely different design theme every single week.”
In addition to helping the show’s homeowners become property managers, the pair hopes to inspire viewers to transform their own unused spaces.
“Anyone can do this,” says Fletcher. “If you’re a homeowner, if you’re a property owner, and you want to make some extra money, there are so many different ways and so many different levels of how you can renovate a space to turn them into vacation rentals. So not only is ‘Cash Pad’ super educational, it’s very doable.”
While Fletcher and Rodgers are busy growing their business helping others with their real estate side gigs, the charming couple is also busy planning their upcoming wedding.
But despite all of the changes in their lives, Rodgers says one thing has remained the same.
“The parallels between our time on ‘The Bachelorette’ and now our time at ‘Cash Pad,’ you know, back then JoJo was calling the shots and handing out the roses and she held all the power, and not much has changed.”
