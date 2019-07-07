When George Williams pulled into the church parking lot about 1 a.m. for his volunteer shift, 35 or so cars had already arrived and a line of about 40 people stood in the early morning darkness.
Dimly lit parking lot lamps, the glow from smartphones, and filtered light through the stained glass of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., made it a little bit easier to see. There was a buzz from both the insects in the church’s pecan grove and the people excited to attend Sunday school with former President Jimmy Carter.
“Mr. Jimmy” or “Jimmy” as the locals refer to him, grew up in Plains and twice a month, he teaches Sunday school at the church. He has been commited to it since returning home from the White House in 1981.
Maranatha’s congregation is about 30 and Williams is one of several volunteers who helps ensure things run smooth on Sundays. He stood at the front of the line and greeted each person with a “Good morning,” followed by “Where are you from” and “how many in your car?” For those of us in line, he distributed white index cards each with a number written in black marker. I arrived a few minutes before 1 a.m. and was number 31. The first car arrived around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday school rules for the special visit
Once issued a number, there is no leaving the parking lot if you want to attend Sunday school with the 39th president. Some people set up chairs and sipped coffee throughout the morning while others, like me, napped in our cars dressed in our Sunday best. As for restroom options, there were two porta-potties.
Waking up at 6:45 a.m., I learned there were 148 cars and about 350 people now in the parking lot. The church’s sanctuary accommodates about 300 and overflow rooms can accommodate about another 100 or so.
“We’re fixing to have a meeting, c’mon,” Jan Williams, George’s wife, yelled out around 7:35 a.m. While gathering anxious Sunday school students at the church’s side entrance, a law enforcement agent with a K-9 German Shepherd entered the church.
Jan Williams shouted instructions for entering the church. These included when photos of President Carter could be taken; prohibited items including knives, fingernail clippers, metal fingernail files, guns, cigarette lighters, bombs, and Jimmy Carter books; how to line up; and how to quickly pass through security.
She has been a member of the church since its inception in 1977 and has volunteered for more than 30 years. She also was Amy Carter’s (President Carter’s youngest daughter) fourth grade teacher and spent time in the White House.
“My little life was truly blessed, and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” she said humbly.
Promptly at 8 a.m., the church doors opened and in numerical order, people passed through security, received a bulletin and found their seats inside the sanctuary.
Strangers quickly became friends. Some talked about how Carter was the first president they voted for while others shared their favorite books. A few shared how he inspired them to join a Habitat for Humanity project.
Bucket list item
Visitors traveled from near and far to attend the 45-minute Sunday school class. For some, it was fulfilling a bucket-list dream. Others had their own reasons.
Keith and Tammy Sabiel from the Tampa Bay area drove all night after recently learning about Carter’s teachings.
“I think it is amazing to hear a man that has had the experiences he has to preach God’s word. At his age and to still have that fire to want to spread that word, it wows you,” Tammy Sabiel said, “It speaks volumes for him but more so for God. I think he speaks loudly for God.”
After hearing Michelle Obama speak this spring in the Midwest, LeKeshea Brooks-Wertz of New Jersey decided she wanted to meet all the living presidents.
“He’s my favorite President,” she explained, “Because I think when he was president it was a simpler time and it reminds me of my childhood. We need that because we don’t have that now. So that’s why I’m here.”
While the Sunday school students waited for the lesson to begin, Jana Carter, Billy Carter’s second of six children, and Jill Stuckey, a congregation member and volunteer, reviewed additional ground rules.
“No one is to clap or stand, if you do, he’ll tell you to stop,” Jana Carter instructed. She shared two wood collection plates and pointed to the wood cross at the front of the sanctuary. President Carter made all those items.
Stuckey informed the crowd there would be no touching or conversations during their photo opportunity with President and Rosalynn Carter. Attendees were reminded they needed to stay through church to get a picture made. After decades of ushering thousands of visitors through photo lines, the Maranatha congregation has it down to a science. When handed an iPhone or Android, she promised to take “gazillions” of photos.
Rev. Tony Lowden has been the church’s pastor for a few months and came from Philadelphia. He noted there were major differences between that city and Plains, but “people are people everywhere. The same issues that are taking place and destroying our communities in Plains are the same issues that are destroying all over the country.
“So, the only thing different with Plains is they don’t have a Philly cheesesteak,” he concluded to a room of laughter.
The Sunday School lesson
Former President Carter entered the sanctuary at 10 a.m. to silence. Once seated, he greeted everyone with a “Good morning.”
Secret Service agents looked on and kept a watchful eye. Volunteer George Williams was now in the back of the sanctuary operating one of the cameras recording the lesson then the church service.
Before launching into his Sunday school lesson, the 39th President asked where everyone was from.
“California!” “Texas!” “Norway!” “Korea,” to which Carter replied while donning that famous grin, “North or South?”
After asking if there were any active or retire pastors or missionaries in the audience, he asked retired Southern Baptist minister Rev. Ray Wade to lead in prayer.
Coincidentally, Rev. Wade worked on Carter’s presidential campaign in Alabama. He grew up in Dothan, Ala., which is across the river from Plains. Like Carter, and was raised on a peanut farm.
Carter’s Sunday school lesson began with reading a verse from the Bible and ended with a challenge. The Nobel Peace Prize recipient frequently asked the students questions during the lesson.
“If everyone in this room, in the next month, be kind to a neighbor, or someone in your family, or someone down the street,” he challenged the flock, “it will make America a better nation.”
After the 45-minute Sunday school, the former president disappeared into one of the side rooms. There was a 15-minute break before church started and at 10:55 a.m., President Carter returned accompanied by Mrs. Carter. The congregation sang along with the Carters during the inspirational service. Once it concluded, volunteers took their places for the photo line.
By 1 p.m., hundreds of people had their photos snapped with the Carters and the former First Couple were in their motorcade heading back home.
This was the third time Ms. LaDonna Allison and Mr. “Barefoot Bill” Pacer of Atlanta attended Sunday school with President Carter.
“He’s funny, he’s sharp, he’s 94 years old and he’s sharper than most people I know in their teens,” Pacer said.
“I love to hear him teach Sunday school because he’s so amazing,” Allison said, “I like how he involves the class, that he’s always asking questions, he makes you think. He challenges you to really think about the questions he’s asking.”
Plan Your Visit
Plains has a population of about 730 and residents’ pride for former President Carter is highly visible throughout the city.
On Main Street, visit the shops including Plain Peanuts for their famous peanut butter ice cream and other peanut products and souvenirs including Billy Beer. Plains Trading Post claims to hold the country’s largest collection of political memorabilia and Secret Service pin dealer. President and Mrs. Carter helped develop the Plains Inn & Antique Mall which features seven suites, authentically furnished from the 1920s to the 1980s.
Various aspects of the Carters’ lives are highlighted through the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site. See how the Carter family lived during the 1930s at the Boyhood Farm. The Plains High School Museum and Visitor Center is where Carter, and wife Rosalynn, attended grammar and high school. The facility showcases the couple’s pre- and post-presidency lives.
The nearby Seaboard Railroad Depot was converted into the Presidential campaign headquarters which was chosen because it had a restroom. Across from the depot is Billy Carter’s former service station which is now a museum.
Giant peanut
Supporters of his campaign crafted what is a unique site, a large peanut with toothy grin. It was made with wooden hoops, chicken wire, aluminum foil and polyurethane. It was sent as a gift and sits in the Danfair Express parking lot next to Maranatha Baptist Church providing the perfect photo opportunity for visitors.
Other Plains sites include the antique mall for lunch, browsing through the shops, seeing the Plains Historic Inn, walking through the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, and viewing the solar panel field leased by SolAmerica Energy on 10 acres of the Carter peanut farm.
The 39th president is recognized as the Solar President because he contributed to launching the solar industry in the U.S. In addition to installing solar panels on the White House, which Reagan later removed, in 1977 he established the Solar Energy Research Institute in Golden, Colorado. The solar panel field in Plains launched in 2017. With 3,852 panels, about half of Plains will be powered by the sun’s energy.
Jennifer Huber is just your average forty-something-year-old gal living life solo, and writing about her travels on her blog, SoloTravelGirl.com. Listen to Solo Travel Girl’s adventures near and far every Thursday at noon on 97.5 FM or KDWRadio.com.
