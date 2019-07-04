By SUE WADE
Sun Correspondent
PUNTA GORDA — FUNdamentals (formerly Senior FUNdamentals) in Punta Gorda has always had fun at heart.
The center’s move to a more intimate space in Bermont Road’s Winn-Dixie plaza and its recent rebranding haven’t changed that. Its new location buzzes with activity.
A place where over-50s can socialize and stay active, it’s decorated with photographs of classic movie stars and jumping with piped-in big-band music. There are 50 Vegas-style game machines (to help hone skills, not for gambling), a movie area with leather recliners, Wii bowling, a pool table, tech classes and, most of all, companionship.
FUNdamentals’ only age restriction is being 18 to use its game room. As business consultant Ali Chang put it, they’re geared toward the interests of over-50s but open to all ages and rebranding as FUNdamentals to reflect that diversity.
“Besides, many 70-year-olds don’t consider themselves ‘seniors,’” she laughed.
Shirley Banfield, formerly an ace police lieutenant, has Alzheimer’s disease. She and her sister-caretaker, Suzie Price, were daily regulars at Senior FUNdamentals from the day it first opened next to Muscle Car City.
“We call them ‘The Sisters,’” Chang said at the time. “They’re real fun.”
Until one day Suzie was hospitalized, leaving Shirley at home alone and confused.
When Shirley went missing, the FUNdamentals mission changed overnight. No longer all fun and games, it had turned life-and-death serious.
“We now have Shirley on GPS, but twice she left it behind and wasn’t reachable,” said Chang. “At that point we reached out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and found out about the free Take Me Home program, which enters people in their system so that they can be found more quickly if they go missing.
“We also use Amazon’s smart home, with Alexa, so her sister in the hospital and I can drop into her living room virtually to check on her.”
As FUNdamentals members age, Chang has started noticing serious life-cycle changes. Alzheimer’s worsens. They need more help with daily living.
“At first, members would say they were putting off assisted living until ‘next year,’ but all of a sudden it became ‘now.’ Since moving here, we’ve seen more and more members who are still independent but need help. We had to change our business model.”
What Chang has witnessed firsthand is supported by statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, which projects an increase from today’s 5.8 million Americans with Alzheimer’s to nearly 14 million in 2050.
Another charter member, Roy Baccarella, fell, hit his head on the kitchen counter and lay knocked out on the floor for two days.
“Home healthcare found him,” said Chang, “and we had to contact his family. Family members, even we, think they’re independent until something happens. So if we can educate everyone beforehand with awareness and preparedness, that helps give peace of mind.
“We’ve set up lunch-and-learns for our members, to make outreach easier. The last one was Meals on Wheels, to talk about programs that are available even for people who aren’t disabled.”
Over the last three months, FUNdamentals has also become a nexus of helping hands.
Shirley Banfield, for instance, can’t afford full-time home healthcare or assisted living.
“Because her daughter lives in another city,” Chang explained, “we had to get creative and bring in other helpers including Meals on Wheels, Helping Hands SW FL of Punta Gorda and Trilogy Home Healthcare. Among all of them we’ve been able to coordinate more frequent wellness checks if members don’t show up here.”
Christine Fankhauser, community liaison for Helping Hands and an Alzheimer’s Walk committee member, said, “When Ali sees a need, she jumps on it.”
“The center has evolved,” said Chang. “We’re no longer just about having fun, comforting widows and holding cooking classes. We’re about the whole lifespan.”
