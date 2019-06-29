By Kellie Freeze and Ryan Berenz
NTVB
In the comedy spoof “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage” (Sundays beginning June 30), Fred Savage returns to FOX (home to his hilarious but short-lived 2015 comedy “The Grinder”) as host of an aftershow for the new hot sci-fi drama The Flare.
In the ruse, Savage presents himself as a longtime fan of fictional author T.J. Whitford’s book series The Moon Is the Sun at Night, which follows the residents of the small, blue-collar town of Milford, Ill., after they witness a devastating solar event and battle for survival in the resulting postapocalyptic world. It’s the absurdity of television at its finest.
Savage doesn’t break character when we ask him about why aftershows are so ripe for spoofing.
“We’re not spoofing anything,” Savage says. “FOX is doing a show called ‘The Flare,’ which is based on a series of books by T.J. Whitford called The Moon Is the Sun at Night – which were books that I read when I was a kid, that I loved – and so we’re on after that. We’re not spoofing anything. We’re completely embracing this idea of fandom and the celebration of those things in pop culture that we love so much.”
In reality, ‘The Flare’ doesn’t exist, and Savage’s new series is a playful parody of aftershows like Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and AMC’s “Talking Dead,” where stars, producers and mega-fans gather to discuss each episode and share tidbits about upcoming episodes.
Each week, Savage sits down to explore the fandom of the fake series with celebrity interviews, visits to the set of a TV series that doesn’t actually exist, interviews with the concocted cast, superfans and more.
Since life imitates art so often, is there any possibility of ‘The Flare’ actually becoming a real show some day?
“That’s the hope,” Savage says. “People are already talking about it. They’re very excited!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.