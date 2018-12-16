The results of the Rotonda West Association's annual elections were victorious for new comer Stephen Froggatt and board member Andy VanScyoc.
Election Committee chairperson Barbara Peszko made the announcement at the end of the meeting, resulting in a round of approving applause from the attending residents.
Froggatt and VanScyoc were the recipients of many handshakes, congratulations, and smiles following the assembly.
Board of Directors meetings are held at 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Rotonda West Community Center and are open to the public. For more information about the RWA, visit www.rotondawest.org or call 941-697-6788.
