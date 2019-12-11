By BookTrib
“I’m incredibly thrilled (and terrified) to announce my memoir,” says Andrea Barber on her Facebook page. Perhaps that’s because the real-life Barber, not surprisingly, is nothing like her TV persona from the ‘80s and ‘90s as the confident, quirky preteen character Kimmy Gibbler on the hit show “Full House.”
“I’m nothing like the character,” she says in “Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again” (Citadel Press). “I’m shy and introverted, and I prefer to blend in. But feeling different and strange? That’s something I can 100% relate to.”
IN AND OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT
Barber grew up in front of the world on the beloved sitcom “Full House,” but then she abruptly left Hollywood. Why did she leave and what did she do for those 20 years out of the spotlight before returning to television? This is her funny and inspiring memoir of fame, heartache, resilience – and the reboot of a lifetime.
Barber was 10 years old when she began an eight-season run on one of the most popular series of the era, and she came of age in front of millions. But she was as far removed from her character as a girl can get. She was plagued with self-doubt, insecurities and debilitating anxieties that left her questioning her identity after the show’s cancellation. Barber wouldn’t return to the public eye until 2016, for “Fuller House.”
Barber never stopped working. But what she was working on was a series of life-changing transitions: earning a college degree, then a Master’s, building a career in international education, getting married and starting a family. She also faced some unforeseeable transitions: navigating a sudden divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage and second-guessing her capabilities as a single mother. But it was her devastating bout with post-partum anxiety and depression that derailed Barber’s life – and became a crucial turning point.
LIFE’S LESSONS TO LIFE’S MISSION
She writes, “I am here to talk about anxiety and depression... Lots of things – my divorce, my depression, my anxiety– I kept secret even from my close friends for years because I was ashamed.”
“Full Circle” is a raw, honest look into the life of a celebrity who has never been fully comfortable in the spotlight. Here Barber shares her deeply personal struggles with mental health in a way she has never done before.
She opens up about fighting her way back and finding solace – while finding herself – all before her life came full circle with her costars and lifelong friends on “Fuller House.” Sharing her journey from child star to champion of mental health and back to stardom, Barber writes in a way that feels like catching up with an old friend.
