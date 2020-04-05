By FAMILY FEATURES
With a lot of parents facing the challenge of keeping housebound kids happy and healthy, this is the perfect time to teach kids the basics of nutrition and have fun too.
Consider these simple suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, health and nutrition communications manager for Dole Food Company.
Healthy snack time taste tests: Sometimes it feels like kids can snack all day long on easy-to-grab crackers, chips or cookies. Next time they reach into the snack pantry, try incorporating a taste test or food critic activity to encourage something different and more nutritious.
Purposeful playtime: Many households have a play kitchen or some kind of play food. Use this as an opportunity to create a healthy kitchen with activities like making salad, setting the table, peeling bananas and washing dishes.
Making a sensory box: Simply place a fruit or two inside a tissue box and have children put their hands inside then try to guess which fruit it is by feeling it.
Recipes for fun: If you’re preparing a meal, it could be a good time to teach children of reading age how to review a recipe. Evaluating ingredients to learn how food transforms from raw to cooked or how a dish is created can help kids learn kitchen skills. For example, try this fun, fruity recipe for Kids on Almond Toast.
