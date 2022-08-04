Simple Popcorn S’mores call for popcorn and graham crackers to be measured out in cups so your child can focus on one unit of measurement. Then, if little ones are helping, have an adult melt the chocolate and drizzle for a family-favorite snack.
After lining the pan with the marshmallow-popcorn mixture, everyone can help decorate the “pizza pi.”
Sweet ‘n’ Salty Popcorn Pretzel Sticks are a perfect canvas for letting kiddos work directly with the ingredients.
Popcorn balls can be fancy or simple. Let family members decorate them as they please.
Set out a big bowl of popcorn and let family members or guests customize their own servings with mix-ins.
As an important life skill, learning to cook and becoming familiar with kitchen basics can be an exciting adventure for kids of all ages.
Using a delicious childhood favorite like popcorn as the key ingredient at the center of your lessons can spur interest and enthusiasm. It’s also a great way to add fun to family movie nights.
Along with understanding measurements and safety, teaching your children how to make simple recipes also offers opportunities to bond and make memories that can last a lifetime. Popcorn is a snack food associated with good times and it’s versatile enough to encourage creativity.
While it’s important to start with easy techniques that introduce future chefs to the culinary world, it’s also helpful to ensure they’ll enjoy eating their first creations so they’ll be eager for more time in the kitchen.
As a whole grain that’s 100% unprocessed with no additional additives, hidden ingredients or GMOs, air-popped popcorn has only 30 calories per cup and offers a whole grain that provides energy-producing complex carbohydrates. Because whole grains are important sources of nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, B vitamins and fiber, you can instill the values of nutritious snacking all while having some fun.
These simple yet delicious recipes and tips can help you get your kids involved in the kitchen.
