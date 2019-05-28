School is almost out for the summer and before the kids can say “I’m bored,” take a look at some of the summer fun being offered in the area.
Summer Reading KickoffCharlotte County Community Services presents “A Universe of Stories.” Once school is over summer reading fun begins. Join at your local library for the summer kick-off event. All children 18 and under who participate in summer reading can get a free book to keep, while supplies last. Local libraries participating: Port Charlotte Public Libary, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 31; Punta Gorda Public Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 1; Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 1; Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3 and North Port Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port at 1 p.m. on June 8. For more information visit www.youseemore.com/charlotte county/calendar.asp.
PORT CHARLOTTE
YMCA Day Camps
Camp Neil Armstrong, 22100 Breezeswpt Ave., Port Charlotte at 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 3-July 12. Open to kindergarten to 5th grade (completed). Non-refundable deposit is $30. Cost is $85 for members and $125 for non-members. Register online at www.SWFLYMCA.org. Girls are required to wear a one piece bathing suit and children must wear closed toed shoes every day. Each week will bring a different theme.
Frank Ross YMCA, 1933 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte at 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 3-Aug. 9. Open to kindergarten to 5th grade (completed). Non-refundable deposit is $30. Cost is $85 for members and $125 for nonmembers. Register online at www.SWFLYMCA.org. Girls are required to wear a one piece bathing suit and children must wear closed toed shoes every day. Each week will bring a different theme.
Kiddie Kollege will be held Monday through Friday May 28-Aug. 9 at Frank Ross YMCA, 1933 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte for ages 5-6 years (entering kindergarten). Non-refundable registration fee is $30. Cost is $50 for members and $65 for non-members for half-day 8 a.m. to noon or full day from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at $100 per week for members and $115 per week for nonmembers.
Frank Ross YMCA, 1933 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, will host specialty camps for ages 6-12. These camps are half-day Monday through Friday and include lunch is attending a standard day camp. Cost is $65 for members and $80 for non-members. Art Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-7 and July 29-Aug. 2. Mad Science Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10-14 and July 22-26. Cooking Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17-21 and July 15-19. Super Swimmer Camp will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2. Dance Camp will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 1-5 and Aug. 5-9.
Port Charlotte Boys & Girls Club summer program
The Port Charlotte summer program, located at 21450 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, will include: a trip around the world: each week a different country will be highlighted. Kids will experience its geography, culture, try food and learn to dance to their traditional music. This program will have a community featured guest for each country. Suncoast Summer Reading Challenge: Each child will complete the challenge of reading six books during summer break. Summer Brain Gain – Educational program preventing summer slide; music lessons by Hope Academy of Music; art classes; field trips to: Mote Marine, Peace River Wildlife Center, Octagon, Sky Zone, Babcock Ranch, organic farms, swimming/splash pad, movies, bowling, parks, ice cream days and more. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 3-Aug. 2. Closed July 1-5. Cost (non-refundable): $75 registration fee, members $375 and nonmembers $425. For more information, call 941-235-0668.
Harold Avenue Regional Park summer camp
Traditional summer camp program, at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, offers weekly field trips in addition to weekly visits to the County pools. All field trips and lunch are included in the cost of registration unless noted otherwise. All children travel by Charlotte County School Bus. Two snacks and additional drinks need to be provided daily. Camp is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. with session 1 weekly sessions begin June 3. Session 2 weekly sessions begin July 15. All staff undergo background screenings and job specific training. Serves all children entering grades K-8. Registration is available on line or in person, scholarship and payment plans available. Call 941-505-8686 for more information or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/Youth-Camps.
PUNTA GORDA
YMCA Day Camps
Camp Bayfront, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda at 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 3-Aug. 9. Open to kindergarten to 5th grade (completed). Non-refundable deposit is $30. Cost is $85 for members and $125 for non-members. Register online at www.SWFLYMCA.org. Girls are required to wear a one piece bathing suit and children must wear closed toed shoes every day. Each week will bring a different theme.
Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, will hold tennis camp for ages 5-12 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ages 13-18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Camp dates are June 3-26, July 8-25. Cost is $130 per week for members and $145 per week for non-members. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Learn to Sail on the Charlotte Harbor in a week. Campers will learn safety on the water, how to rig and launch and more.Students must be able to swim. For ages 8-18. Time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday May 28-Aug. 9 at Bayfront Center YMCA, 750 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Non-refundable registration fee $30. Cost is $125 per week if registered by May 15. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center 2019 Summer Camp
Enroll your kids in a week-long adventure of learning and excitement at Alligator Creek Preserve. Each session includes outdoor excursions, science experiments, crafts, games, and theme-specific field trips led by trained educators. Alligator Creek Preserve, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Ages are 6-12 years. Paleo-Explorers runs from June 3-7; Be a Scientist runs June 10-14; Marine Science Excursion runs June 17-21; Wild Creature Quest runs from June 24-28. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $135/week for CHEC members; $150/week for non-members. Pre-care is available from 8 a.m.–9 a.m. for $5/day or $20/week. Post-care is available from 3 p.m.–5 p.m. for $10/day or $40/week. Camp fee includes activities, a field trip, a t-shirt and more. Lunch and snacks are not provided. Payment is due in full at time of registration. Registration forms are available at www.checflorida.org or for more information call 941-575-5435 or becky@checflorida.org.
South County Regional Park summer camp
Traditional summer camp program, at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, offers weekly field trips in addition to weekly visits to the County pools. All field trips and lunch are included in the cost of registration unless noted otherwise. All children travel by Charlotte County school bus. Two snacks and additional drinks need to be provided daily. Camp is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. with session 1 weekly sessions beginning June 3 and session 2 weekly sessions beginning July 15. All staff undergo background screenings and job specific training. Serves all children entering grades K-8. Registration is available on line or in person, scholarship and payment plans available. Call 941-505-8686 for more information or visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/Youth-Camps.
‘Kids Onstage’ Summer Camp
Charlotte Players “Kids Onstage” Summer Camp is back for another two weeks in June, from 10-14, and 17-21 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, with workshop showcase productions on June 21-22. Campers are separated by age (first-second grade: 9 a.m. to noon, third-sixth grade: 9 a.m. to noon and seventh through twelfth grade: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) into three workshops, with professional staff members helping the youngsters in all facets of theater production including: backstage craft, scenic design, props, costumes, acting, music and dance. Each group will perform an age-appropriate public show on the CPAC stage at the conclusion of the camp. Enrollment is $195 by June 6. $220 after June 6. $25 discount for each additional child per family. Price includes T-shirt. Parents may register students by calling the Charlotte Players office at 941-255-1022 or email info@charlotteplayers.org.
Art Explorers Club Summer Camp
The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, watercolor, pottery, jewelry, and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. Space in each class is limited, Register at www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications are also available. Anyone interested in sponsoring a week of summer camp may contact the Visual Arts Center. Camp dates: Session 1: June 10-14; Session 2: June 17-21; Session 3: July 8-21; Session 4: July 15–19. Ages 8 to 10 (Elementary): Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 11 to 14 (Middle): Monday-Friday, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Visual Arts Center is located at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Charlotte Symphony & Charlotte Players Partner on Summer Camps for Kids
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Summer Music Camp for students, part of its Symphony Kids initiative, June 10-21 at the Punta Gorda Middle School. Dates and times are coordinated with the Charlotte Players Kids Onstage Summer Drama Camp which takes place at adjacent Charlotte Performing Arts Center. The Orchestra’s music sessions will run weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon for grades 7-12 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 1-6, at the school, 1001 Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Times for the Kids on Stage camp will be reversed so students can take both camps for an all-day experience. The music instruction will involve beginning and advanced instruments for band and orchestra, and include ensemble, chorus, rhythm & movement, and music theory & technology. Musical experience is not needed. Classes will be divided by experience and age. Limited instruments will be supplied, but students are encouraged to bring their own. Daily snacks and a T-shirt will be provided. There will be an end-of-camp music recital and reception for parents, friends and families. Cost for the music program $160 or $150 for siblings. Tuition assistance will be available. For music camp information and application, go to www.charlottesymphony.com or call 941-205-5996. Register for Charlotte Players Kids Onstage program separately by visiting www.charlotteplayers.org or call 941-255-1022.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8-18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7; middle school session runs June 10 through June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 through June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Taught by certified instructors, jr. instructors and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport certified, licensed and trained. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learnto sailswf.org.
NORTH PORT
2019 Funtastic Art Camp
Eight different art-themed weeks will be held at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Come one week or every week. Each week offers 10 different art projects. Campers will enjoy two (1 1⁄2 hour) projects a day with a lunch break. Free lunch (provided by Sarasota County) or child may bring a sack-lunch. Projects include tie-dye, mosaics, clay, paper-mache, beading, and more crafts and fine art such as drawing, pastels, canvas painting, art history, and art around the world. Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $85 per week for ages 6-14 years. Teen Camp during selected weeks, ages 13-16 years, $85 per camper. Enroll online at northport artcenter.org or call 941-423-6460 or email: NPAC.youthart@gmail.com.
YMCA Day Camps
Imagine Day Camp, 1000 Innovation Ave., North Port at 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from May 28-Aug. 9. Open to kindergarten to 5th grade (completed). Non-refundable deposit is $30. Cost is $85 for members and $125 for nonmembers. Register online at www.SWFLYMCA.org. Girls are required to wear a one piece bathing suit and children must wear closed toed shoes every day. Each week will bring a different theme.
GMAC Summer Camp
The full-day program will give first through fifth grade students the opportunity to build character and self-esteem in small- and large-group settings. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 3 to Aug. 9.
The fee is $70 per week. Parents looking for a longer camp day can enroll their child in weekly extended care for an additional fee.
Teen Xtreme Camp
The teen program will offer more challenging programs and activities for sixth- through eighth-grade students. Campers will enjoy two field trips per week. The camp takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., June 3 to Aug. 9.
The cost is $85 per week. Extended care is available for an additional cost.
Counselor in Training Program
The counselor training program will help prepare ninth- through 12th-grade students to hold future summer camp positions. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The first session begins June 3 through July 5 and the second begins July 8 through Aug. 9.
The fee is $125 per five-week session, and includes training, supervision and T-shirts. Space is limited to 10 students per session.
ENGLEWOOD
YMCA Day CampsCamp Jump Start will be held for ages kindergarten and first grade (completed) Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-Aug. 9 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Non-refundable registration fee is $30 and cost of camp is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Camp Sky will be held for 2nd-5th graders (completed) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-Aug. 9 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Non-refundable registration fee is $30 and cost of camp is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Adventure Camp will be held for 6th-8th grade (completed) Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28- Aug. 9 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Non-refundable registration fee is $30 and cost of camp is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Sky Swim Academy will be held for ages 3 and up Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 3-21; June 24-July 12; July 15-Aug. 2 at at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Cost is $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Private swim lessons are also offered. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
All Sports Camp will be held for 2nd grade (completed) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-Aug. 9 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Non-refundable registration fee is $30 and cost of camp is $80 for members and $100 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Jelly’s Volleyball Camp will be held for 3rd through 8th grades from Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10-13 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Cost is $225. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
International Soccer Camp will be held for ages 3-5 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and ages 6-14 from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at the Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. Cost is $105 for ages 3-5 and $140 for 6-14. Registration can be done online at www.Challengersports.com. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Sailing Camp will be held for ages 10-17 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood, for ages 10-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10-14, with orientation from 6:30 p.m.to 7:30 p.m. on June 5 at Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd; June 24-28 with orientation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 19 at Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd; and and July 8-12 with orientation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 3 at Englewood SKY Academy, 701 Medical Blvd. For more information, visit www.SWFLYMCA.org.
Englewood Boys & Girls Club summer program
The Englewood summer program, located at 2828 S. McCall Road, will include: a trip around the world: each week a different country will be highlighted. Kids will experience its geography, culture, try food and learn to dance to their traditional music. This program will have a community featured guest for each country. Suncoast Summer Reading Challenge: Each child will complete the challenge of reading six books during summer break. Summer Brain Gain – Educational program preventing summer slide; music lessons by Hope Academy of Music; art classes; field trips to: Mote Marine, Peace River Wildlife Center, Octagon, Sky Zone, Babcock Ranch, organic farms, swimming/splash pad, movies, bowling, parks, ice cream days and more. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 3-Aug. 2. Closed July 1-5. Cost (non-refundable): $75 registration fee, members $375 and nonmembers $425. For more information, call 941-460-6589.
Tringali Park Recreation Center Summer Camp
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood, will hold summer camp for ages K-5th grade. Traditional summer camp offers weekly field trips and weekly visits to county pools. Lunch is included in the cost of registration. Session 1 will run from June 3-July 12. Cost is $510 or $95 weekly. Session 2 is July 15-Aug. 9. Cost is $340 or $95 weekly. For more information, call 941-505-8686.
‘Learn to Fish’ camps
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will be once again offering week-long “Learn to Fish” camps for children ages 8 to 13 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. The camps will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday on June 10–14, June 17–21 and June 24–28. The cost for each camp is $150 for non-CHEC members, $135 for CHEC members. Pre/post care will be available for additional cost. Knot tying, fish identification, cast netting, rods and reels and more will be delivered through games, practice, & time surf fishing in Lemon Bay. These catch-and-release camps teach sustainable fishing practices in collaboration with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission protocol with the assistance of local fishing guides. For further information, call 941-475-0769 or email bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, go to www.CHECflorida.org or visit us on FaceBook.
Englewood Sailing Association’s Summer Camps
Learn to sail or improve your skills on Lemon Bay this summer. Registration is now open for youth 10-17 at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. Camps provide supervised instruction in the fundamentals of sailing, boat handling, water safety, seamanship and environmental awareness. Instruction is provided by adult US Sailing certified instructors trained in CPR/First Aid. The ability to swim is required. Camp dates: June 10-14, June 24-28 and July 8-12, from 9-3 daily. Cost is $150. Camps are held at the ESA Sailing Center Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. For more info contact Hugh Moore at 941-500-9622 or the Englewood YMCA at 941-475-1234. Camps are limited to 22 youth each.
The Lemondrops Summer Theatre Camp
Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will host The Lemondrops Summer Theatre Camp for children from ages eight through 14. If a child is over 14 years of age and he or she attended one of our previous camps he or she will be accepted into this year’s camp. The camp will include activities such as improvisation, theatre games, body movement, blocking, tongue twisters, arts and crafts and rehearsals. All campers will have a role in the play, “What Lurks Below.” The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, July 8 to July 26, ending with two evening shows, performed by the students, on July 26 and July 27 at 7 p.m. The cost for the three-week camp is $210.00 per camper. The camp is limited to 21 students ages 8-14. If a child has “aged-out” and has been part of the camp in the past, he or she are welcome to enroll. Sholarships, funded through contributions from individuals and businesses in the community, to children whose family can demonstrate need based on income and special circumstances. If seeking a scholarship, attach the scholarship application form to the completed registration form. Scholarships are awarded on a first come, first served basis. There is a $40 deposit to hold the child’s place in the camp. The application and deposit are due before June 15. Call the LBP Box Office at 941-475-6756 for more details. The brochure, registration form and scholarship application are available at the box office or on the website at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.
