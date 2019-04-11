People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group that has been sponsoring tree festivals since 1999, will host Tree Fair 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at the North Port Community Education Center (4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port).
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (approximately 6 to 8 feet tall) will be for sale for only $15 each: Florida sweetgum, American elm, bald cypress, slash pine, southern red cedar, red maple, dahoon holly and pignut hickory.
Alice White, chair of People for Trees since its inception in 1997, will lead a number of outside tree informational “walk/talks” about the trees that will be for sale so attendees can choose just the right trees for their yards. Attendees can see the correct way to plant a tree at a demonstration plot and printed planting/watering instructions will be given with every tree purchase.
Arborists from Simply Trees will be doing tree-climbing demonstrations throughout the morning, from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be available to answer questions about tree pruning and maintaining a healthy tree.
There will be a Fairy Gathering at 11 a.m. led by “Rev. Faerie” Elaine Silver, who will also provide the musical entertainment. Children are invited to wear their best fairy attire! Rev. Faerie is an accomplished singer, songwriter, touring and recording artist, with 20 CDs to date.
There will also be a Fairy House exhibit and contest with ribbons and a $50 cash prize awarded for Best of Show in each category: Adult (ages 19 and up), teen (ages 13-18) and child (12 and under).
A Fairy House is a small structure where fairies can live in harmony with nature. Houses should be built using only natural materials (i.e. sticks, bark, pebbles, shells, pinecones, pine needles, acorns, etc.). Remember, fairies are careful not to harm anything that is growing. Houses should be built upon a base so they can be transported easily.
They will be displayed outdoors within the natural areas of the festival. Children of all ages are invited to submit a Fairy House between 9 and 10 a.m. to be displayed throughout the festival and to be eligible for judging. Judging will take place at 1 p.m., with awards at 1:30.
For more information contact Alice White at 941-468-2486, treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit PeopleForTrees.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.