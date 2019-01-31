If you ask a dozen runners how they got started, you’ll likely get a variety of answers. Some start to lose weight, get in shape, bond with friends or family, recover from grief, or simply to eat guilt-free.
But when you ask someone why they continue to run, you will most often hear one answer: Running makes me happy. And it does. Running allows us to detach from the daily grind and connect with ourselves. It also allows us to set and accomplish goals, and that’s incredibly satisfying.
Probably the greatest challenge to becoming a runner is starting. Many of us start and quit, start and quit. Running is a habit, and forming new habits is hard. Here are a few tips to help you get started:
Schedule your runs
There’s something about appointments that makes us responsible. Put them on the calendar and treat them as you would any other appointment.
Manage your expectations
If running to the end of the driveway is hard, you probably should not make running a marathon your first goal. Running to the end of the street, to the neighbor’s mailbox or to a nearby lightpost, however, might be good goals. Small goals that can be accomplished allow us to experience successes — and successes help us to stay motivated.
No static stretching
I remember doing these back in high school track. It was the thing to do. But today we know that static stretching (holding a muscle in a stretched, fixed position for about 30 seconds) increases the risk of injury and results in reduced performance when done before a run.
Warm up properly
Start your runs by walking or running slowly for several minutes. Once you are warmed up, try some dynamic (moving) stretches such as lunges, squats, leg swings (forward, backward and side to side) and butt kicks. Dynamic movements lubricate the joints, increase heart rate, warm the muscles, and open capillaries, all of which helps to reduce the risk of injury and make us feel better when we run.
Try run-walking
Alternating running with walking decreases the amount of impact on your body and allows you to go farther with less stress, particularly as you are starting out. You might begin by running one minute and walking for three. Over time, work to run for three minute and walk for one. Run easy and walk purposefully.
Don’t make comparisons
There will always be someone who can run faster or farther. Instead of allowing their successes to discourage you, run for yourself. Compare your running today to that of yesterday, last week or last year. Strive to be a better you.
Don’t beat yourself up
If you have a bad day, a missed run, a bad run, it’s OK. Life happens, bad runs happen. Let them go. Don’t let the past ruin the future.
Reward yourself
After a hard run, treat yourself to something special. A piece of dark chocolate, a smoothie, a bubble bath — whatever works for you (although if you reward yourself with an entire bucket of KFC, results may not be as desired). You earned it.
Join a group
Running with others is fun and motivating. There are many mornings I would love to sleep just a little longer, cuddle with the dog, or do anything but run. But knowing my running friends are expecting me keeps me responsible and keeps me running.
“Running is nothing more than a series of arguments between the part of your brain that wants to stop and the part that wants to keep going.” — Unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.