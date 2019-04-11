Social media influences us do some odd things. Some of those things benefit good causes, like the Ice Bucket Challenge raised money for The ALS Association. Others have made us smile, like Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” lip sync challenge. And, it has inspired some dumb things, like the Tide Pod Challenge (kids ingesting laundry detergent).
Social media also inspires us to visit amazing destinations, try offbeat experiences, and taste artful food. A Facebook post led me on a little adventure in West Volusia County during a road trip to Daytona Beach.
In 2014, artist Erica Group drew a pair of angel wings in chalk in downtown DeLand. They served as a backdrop for the staff at Dressed Boutique when they modeled clothing then posted the images on social media. Like wildfire, #DeLandWings went viral and three months later, Group painted a pair of wings on green industrial doors. People (and a few dogs) from all over the world have visited and posed for photos in front of the heavenly wings.
Because the wings took flight, the West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority approached Group about expanding the trail and developing it as a tourism attraction. The result is the #WingsofTheWest Mural Trail which consists of six murals, each with a different pair of wings.
Skydive DeLand has a painting with biplane wings. At the Barberville Pioneer Settlement in Barberville, find peacock feathers. Pose in front of fairy wings at the Cassadaga Fairy Trail in the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The wings at Lyonia Preserve in Deltona pay tribute to Florida scrub jays. And, the newest and last set are a pair of swallow-tailed kite wings at Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge near DeLeon Springs.
Driving to Daytona Beach, my plan was to start at the most northern point of the trail then make my way south. According to Google Maps, the drive-time for the 32-some mile trail was about an hour. My trip did not go as planned. Rather than visiting all the locations, there was time for only one stop. I chose Lyonia Preserve.
As usual, I was traveling solo, so I brought my tripod to snap photos using my camera’s timer. Having snapped at least one Instagram-worthy shot, I walked one of the three trails (trail length are 0.4 miles, 1.2 miles, and 2.4 miles.)
Lyonia Preserve is 360 acres of restored Florida scrub habitat, home to scrub-dependent wildlife like the threatened Florida scrub jay and gopher tortoise. It is named after a scrub plant called rusty lyonia, also called tree lyonia and stagger-bush.
Lyonia Environmental Center, which is next to the Deltona Regional Library, serves as the starting point for hiking trails. The center houses exhibits about Florida scrub habitat and the scrub jay.
Sand is part of the Florida scrub habitat, and there is plenty of it to trudge through the preserve. Trails wind through a maze of more than 160 species of plants and more than 120 species of animals inhabit the preserve. Florida scrub jays are endemic to the state, and I kept my eyes and ears open for them.
Heading back to the trailhead, I was disappointed I did not see a scrub jay. As I was nearing a picnic pavilion, a blue and gray bird flew in front of me and perched next to me. It was a Florida scrub jay! He posed for some Instagram-worthy photos before flying away.
On my way back from Daytona Beach, I stopped in DeLand to pose with the pair of wings that inspired the #WingsofTheWest Mural Trail. Rather than building a new attraction, the West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority created a bigger one with six existing ones.
The fun mural trail is doing what it’s supposed to be doing: It introduced me to places I probably would not have discovered on my own, which supports those organizations. And because I shared my experience on social media, my visit has already inspired others to visit DeLand and West Volusia County. Will you be the next one to find your wings?
Plan Your Visit
Lyonia Preserve and Environmental Center
2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
386-789-7207
#WingsofTheWest Mural Trail
Erica.Group/deland-wings
#DeLandWings in Downtown DeLand
Biplane Wings at Skydive DeLand
Peacock Wings at Barberville Pioneer Settlement
Fairy Wings at the Cassadaga Fairy Trail
Scrub-jay Wings at Lyonia Preserve in Deltona
Swallow-tailed Kite Wings at Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge near DeLeon Springs
West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority
116 W. New York Ave., DeLand
800-749-4350 or 386-734-0162
Where to Eat
BakeChop
110 Artisan Alley, DeLand
386-873-6524
Saturday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday
