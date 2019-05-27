The Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast Florida 2019 Young Woman of Distinction Awards Ceremony was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, in Punta Gorda, on Sunday, May 19. Over 700 Girl Scouts from a 10-county region received a total of 1,040 awards and recognitions. Three girls from Charlotte County received the prestigious “Gold Award” the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, with Megan Keating receiving both the “Gold Award,” and a “Dr. Elinor Crawford Scholarship.” The “Gold Award” is recognized by the U.S. Military, allowing recipients to enter a full rank higher upon enlistment. For more information, visit www.girlscouts.org/.
