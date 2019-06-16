Gratitude follows brush with death

Michelle Davidson feels the kind of gratitude that comes only to those who have landed at death’s door and been told to come back later.
The accident happened Jan. 4 not far from where she lives in Punta Gorda Isles. A vehicle that had no business being in her path suddenly was there. She slammed her motorcycle into the side rear section. She was going 40 mph. It was horrific. It twisted her motorcycle into the shape of a pretzel. It opened a gaping wound in her jaw that exposed the roots of her teeth. The unseen wounds were much worse.
“I woke up within seconds of me hitting that pavement, and I knew I was bleeding somewhere,” she recalled. “I was bleeding out somewhere. I was able to tell my friend that I was not going to make it and to make sure to tell my children that I loved them.”
But she did make it. And more than five months later, she sat on her lanai talking about the accident, about the long recovery process, about her family — her three grown children were by her side — and friends rallying around her not only when she was helpless in a bed at Tampa General, but after she came home and faced an uphill climb financially as well as physically.
That part of the ordeal also taught her something. She’d always seen herself as a “background person,” a woman whose role was to look after others as a mother and caregiver. She’d always seen herself as “this nerdy biker chick” who loved to ride and go on adventures with her biker friends but never showed much enthusiasm for the party. She’d always seen herself as professional but certainly not the center of attention in her job as a nurse practitioner.
What she discovered while in the hospital and convalescing at home — and as the recipient of a fundraiser to help her with her medical bills — was that people knew her as more than a background person, and that her biker friends saw her as more than a tag-along, and that people whom she had cared for professionally remembered her.
“I love this community,” she said. “It has supported me throughout my whole accident process. To be perfectly frank, I didn’t think anyone really saw me in the community. I thought I was more of a background person.
“I’ve since found out that people actually noticed me. That’s something I realized in this process. I couldn’t believe the amount of people who came to my fundraiser. My church family, biker family and professional family came together that day. Or the amount of people who just came to talk to me, spend time with me, when I couldn’t move without hurting.
“Lots of people prayed for me. I’m thankful every day.”
Davidson is grateful for the support from her children: Brise, 32, Lauren, 26, and Rex 24. Brise’s wife recently delivered triplets. They were born at 26 weeks and have faced their own trials.
Davidson, who moved here in 2010, grew up in Georgia. She was raised mostly by her grandparents. In her late teens, she turned to nursing.
Death pointed the way.
She was 18 and three weeks away from marrying her sweetheart, Andy, when he was killed in a motorcycle accident.
“A nurse happened to be in traffic to hold his hand and comfort him while he went,” she recalled. “His last statement to her was that he would always take care of me and always be with me.”
She responded by sailing around the world in a sailboat. Later in life, a year before her accident, she would ride a different vehicle in similar search for peace of mind.
The irony in the circumstances of Andy’s death is not lost on her.
“I think that’s the reason I lived.”
Davidson is a woman of deep faith who regularly attends Deep Creek Community Church. She has no problem believing in angels. Andy wasn’t the only one who kept his promise to her. Her former mother- and father-in-law and her former sister-in-law also looked down from above that day.
Her goals for the future are simple. She wants to be able to eat a taco and have a Coke.
“I can’t have a taco yet,” she said in late May. “I need more surgeries on my mouth. My mouth actually has to be rebuilt in order for me to have crispy things.”
A taco date had not been set.
“Hopefully, by next year. I’d like to have one Coke a day.
“I have four doctors who are working on fixing that. They’re going to meet and come up with a final plan in the next few weeks, and then I’ll possibly have a timeline.”
These days, she drives a Chevy pickup the size of a tank. She vows to ride her motorcycle again.
“My children have told me that I can’t ride my motorcycle, that I have to take up knitting or golf,” she laughed. “I know that I will ride at least once because I can’t let anything rule me. I know that I have to ride at least one time.”
She declined to call it a goal.
“No, it’s not a goal. My goal is to eat a taco.”
On Jan. 3, it would never have occurred to Davidson that something so simple could be viewed as a worthy objective. On May 14, it was quite reasonable.
“It has been an interesting process for me,” she said. “My life certainly has moved forward in a way I never saw coming.
“Occasionally, I’ll look in the mirror and say, ‘Holy crap. I have a humdinger of a scar.’ And then that kind of goes away because it’s a vanity type of issue. I realize it’s very silly because I’m actually grateful that I’m here. It’s a testimonial scar. I survived when so many others didn’t.
“I’m a miracle.”
