For one weekend, Lemon Bay High School became Rydell High, as the students pulled it all together for their spring musical, “Grease.”
Under the direction of Caroline Rawlings, LBHS drama teacher and with live music from band director Philip Eyrich, the 65 students involved in the production came together for a terrific show. Sarah Baer and Nethaneel Williams choreographed the performance, which ran all weekend at the school’s theater.
