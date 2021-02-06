While you may not be able to enjoy game day with your closest friends this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy tailgate-worthy grub at home with a smaller your loved ones.
Step up your home-gate with an appetizing pre-game lineup featuring customized hot dogs and bratwursts as the main course with other plate-filling appetizers on the side to keep the noshing going right up to game time like bacon-wrapped potatoes, sweet cinnamon churros and a savory take on guacamole.
