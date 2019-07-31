Recently, Charlotte County 4-H Youth were presented with awards for their outstanding achievements during the 2018-2019 4-H year at the 4-H Awards Banquet held at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
Over 60 Charlotte County 4-H youth were recognized for their efforts to make a difference in their club and community this year. These youth completed activities at the local, state and regional levels ranging from community service, 4-H fundraisers, public speaking and demonstrations, record books, 4-H project completion, participation in out-of-county 4-H activities and more.
America is facing a leadership crisis as youth today are not being given the opportunity to learn the tenacity, strategic thinking and people skills they need to lead now and in the future. In 4-H, youth are given these opportunities and true leaders are being grown as they gain life skills such as leadership, communication, teamwork, self-motivation and more. Positive youth-adult
partnerships are nurtured throughout the year as we encourage youth to participate in various activities and events which will foster these skills. This awards banquet serves as a culmination of the hard work youth put in throughout the year.
In addition, Charlotte County 4-H Supporters and Leaders/Volunteers were recognized for their continued contributions to the organization. Charlotte County 4-H afterschool clubs and activities are run by volunteers and supported by community donations.
As we look toward the future, we look forward to forging new partnerships, reaching additional youth through 4-H programming and providing opportunities for true leaders to grow through the 4-H program and its opportunities throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.