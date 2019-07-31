Recently, Charlotte County 4-H Youth were presented with awards for their outstanding achievements during the 2018-2019 4-H year at the 4-H Awards Banquet held at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.

Over 60 Charlotte County 4-H youth were recognized for their efforts to make a difference in their club and community this year. These youth completed activities at the local, state and regional levels ranging from community service, 4-H fundraisers, public speaking and demonstrations, record books, 4-H project completion, participation in out-of-county 4-H activities and more.

America is facing a leadership crisis as youth today are not being given the opportunity to learn the tenacity, strategic thinking and people skills they need to lead now and in the future. In 4-H, youth are given these opportunities and true leaders are being grown as they gain life skills such as leadership, communication, teamwork, self-motivation and more. Positive youth-adult

partnerships are nurtured throughout the year as we encourage youth to participate in various activities and events which will foster these skills. This awards banquet serves as a culmination of the hard work youth put in throughout the year.

In addition, Charlotte County 4-H Supporters and Leaders/Volunteers were recognized for their continued contributions to the organization. Charlotte County 4-H afterschool clubs and activities are run by volunteers and supported by community donations.

As we look toward the future, we look forward to forging new partnerships, reaching additional youth through 4-H programming and providing opportunities for true leaders to grow through the 4-H program and its opportunities throughout the year.

