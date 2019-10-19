Halloween is popular

Each year, the National Retail Federation tracks Halloween trends. The figures and statistics shared by the NRF and other organizations paint a picture of just how popular Halloween can be.

• Consumers will spend an estimated $9 billion on Halloween. The average, American will spend $86.79 on the festivities, according to the NRF.

• The U.S. Census Bureau indicates that there are 41.1 million potential trick-or-treaters aged 5 to 14.

• 95% of people surveyed by the NRF planned to purchase candy for Halloween. The next most popular purchase is decorations (74%).

• 45% of respondents planned to carve a pumpkin for Halloween, says the NRF.

• In Canada, there are 2,569 farms with pumpkin patches, according to the 2016 Census of Agriculture.

• The top-ranked costumes for children in 2018 were princess and superhero. Adults planning to dress up were more likely to go as a witch or a vampire.

• Data from domestic box office earnings of horror movies in 2018 totaled $752.2 million. This accounts for movie earnings in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam. “A Quiet Place” and “Halloween” were the top-grossing horror flicks of the year.

• The ubiquitous “pumpkin spice” starts to turn up in various products as soon as there are hints of autumn. Nielsen says $6.9 million was spent on pumpkin spice products in 2018.

• Candy corn is either loved or loathed. According to the National Confectioners Association, 42.7% of people who enjoy candy corn say they eat the narrow white part of the candy corn first.

• The NRF states that, when looking for their ideal costumes, 33% of consumers will check online first, followed closely by 29 percent in stores.

• Pet costumes remain incredibly popular. Prosper Insights, a marketing and analytics company, states that 31.2 million Americans plan to dress up their pets — with millennials being the largest demographic to do so.

• There are potentially 120 million stops for trick-or-treaters to visit in the United States, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

