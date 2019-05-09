My running club just celebrated its 23rd anniversary. Actually, Zoomers is much more than just a running club. It also supports triathletes. In fact, I learned at the party that when the club was created 23 years ago, Zoom was to capture the bike, and -ers was for swimming and running. OK, I don’t get it either. But the name is cool and so is the club.
Throughout the year, Zoomers Running and Triathlon Club organizes races and fun runs. They hold a series of races for adults and kids — a competition for points, but they support other races and each other. One of the ways in which they support club members is through their scholarship program for high school runners. Another is through the discounts offered to members at a variety of races and businesses. If you walk, run, bike or swim, I highly recommend checking them out.
So let’s talk about this anniversary party. Every year, at least for the last several, Zoomers has celebrated their anniversary with a party. This year’s party was in Venice at Shamrock Park and Nature Center. The park is at the southern terminus of the Venetian Trail, technically called the Venetian Waterway Park. The park, or trail as most refer to it, runs along both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The trail is about 10 miles in total, with roughly 5 miles on each side of the water. On the west side, the trail runs from downtown Venice to Caspersen Beach Park, and on the eastern side, the trail extends to Shamrock Park. In downtown Venice at the train depot, the trail meets up with the Legacy Trail and extends for another 10 miles.
During the anniversary party, I was busy demoing UCAN, an energy drink I use. But I still managed to squeeze in a short run. It was pretty hot as my run started at 10 a.m. It was already 85 degrees and humid, but the wind was my friend and being along the water allowed for a nice breeze. However, there’s not a lot of shade, so I would recommend starting earlier.
When I arrived back at the park all sweaty, there was ice cold water and catered food waiting. There was also great company. Actually, the great company extended all day. The day ended with a variety of raffles for the adults, and for the kids a big purple running shoe piñata.
Shamrock Park and Nature Preserve, the Venetian Waterway Park, and the Legacy Trail are all managed by Sarasota County. For a brochure that provides information about both trails and includes all of the trailheads, including Shamrock, go to http://bit.ly/2Wz9TXI.
To learn more about Zoomers Running and Triathlon Club, visit ZoomersRun.com.
