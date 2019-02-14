While February is generally still winter-like up north, things are quite different in Southwest Florida. This is normally the month when signs of spring occur.
The seasons are not so much set by astronomical events as they are by biological milestones. For example, when I go to the beach now, I see that sea birds are starting to molt into their breeding plumage. Royal terns are showing an increasing amount of black feathers on their heads. A few laughing gulls have completely black heads. It’s likely this signals to potential mates the physiological readiness to breed.
Neotropical migration has just begun, as is clear from the purple martins that are thronging around the nest boxes at the Celery Fields. These amazing birds are among the first migrants to return from South America. They are now dependent on humans to supply nesting cavities and will return year after year to a suitable breeding location. They feed on flying insects (though more dragonflies than mosquitoes) and are thus very susceptible to cold snaps that ground their food supply.
Flowering of native plants is rather rare in December and January. But in February, we find more of these native species starting to bloom. My photos show elderberry, swamp lily and butterwort: Three of my favorites.
Elderberry has a myriad of tiny edible white blooms that will yield the dark berries that are used to make wine and pie (in contrast to the rest of the plant, which is quite toxic).
The swamp lily is a very striking wetland and riverside flower. Its white petals shine against the dark hues of the swamp. Few realize that the structure of this flower is unusual. It has a very long corolla tube leading to the nectar reward. This means that only insects with very long tongues can reach the nectar (unless they bite through the side of the flower). Thus, hovering night-flying sphinx moths are the most likely pollinators.
One of my other favorite wetland plants is the yellow butterwort. It has sticky leaves which trap insects to be digested. This carnivorous plant is characteristic of nutrient-poor soils, which are typical of many hydric pine flatwoods such as are common in Myakka State Forest. The predominant “soil” is sterile silica sand derived from millions of years of erosion of the Appalachian Mountains.
The flower of this large butterwort is quite attractive and is held on the top of a long stalk, presumably to protect potential pollinators from the insect leaf trap below. The plant has a problem in that it needs to eat insects to obtain nutrients, but also requires flying insects to fertilize its flowers.
Our exotic Key lime trees are in full bloom and exude a strong scent. They are being visited primarily by exotic honeybees. Although I am generally opposed to wild hives of honeybees, which originated in Europe and Africa (due to their competition with native pollinators), I must admit that I am happy to have anything pollinate these prized fruits during a time when native pollinators are still at a low ebb. Last season yielded an unusually massive crop of Key limes, so I am curious to see how this season progresses.
As you enjoy nature during our fabulously sunny and warm winter days, look for the somewhat cryptic but indisputable signs of spring all around you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.