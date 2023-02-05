The Zebra Lounge sign

The Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar is a cozy and fun spot at 217 Miami Ave W in Venice.

An acquaintance told Tom Cahalan about The Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in downtown Venice. When he checked it out, Cahalan was invited to sing with the piano player that night. Things went well musically, and Cahalan was offered a regular gig. The Indiana native now plays and sings there twice a week.

Tom Cahalan performs at the Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Venice. He is one of several pianists who play and sing at the bar throughout the week.


The Zebra owner Arieh “Ari” Aizenberg feels most comfortable behind the bar.
Geri Pampalone and Doug Hobby dance and sing while Tom Cahalan plays piano at the Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Venice.
Marty Hoffman, a theater-trained singer from New York, leads a sing–along while Tom Cahalan plays piano Jan. 31 at the Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Venice.
Customers give owner Arieh “Ari” Aizenberg zebras which he uses to decorate the Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Venice.
