An acquaintance told Tom Cahalan about The Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in downtown Venice. When he checked it out, Cahalan was invited to sing with the piano player that night. Things went well musically, and Cahalan was offered a regular gig. The Indiana native now plays and sings there twice a week.
Mary Squire visited and was intrigued. She returned and met Cahalan. When another pianist stopped playing that night, Squire asked for a turn. “That’s how people came to find out that I could play,” said Squire, a classically trained pianist and former child prodigy from Chicago. She occasionally fills in during performers’ breaks.
About six months after Marty Hoffman’s mother passed away, a friend told him, “‘I have a place you need to go.’ Of course, it was The Zebra and I’ve been here ever since,” Hoffman, a theater-trained singer from New York, said.
If Cheers is the bar where everybody knows your name, The Zebra is where everyone says you should go. That’s how Arieh “Ari” Aizenberg came to own it.
DOESN’T FEEL LIKE WORK
A native of Israel, Aizenberg, 55, has lived in Sarasota for 21 years. He opened the Burns Court Café in Sarasota about 10 years ago and opened The Zebra about four years later. At the time he wasn’t well-acquainted with Venice, and he didn’t expect much from the South County venue, but he gave it a try.
Then, after two years of operating both establishments, he sold the café. Being around the musicians and customers in Venice, he says, he’s working, but it doesn’t feel like work.
“When I opened the place I was amazed,” he said. “It’s a really nice community; much smaller; older population, very supportive and nice people. I have really fallen in love with Venice.”
People tell Aizenberg that they moved to Venice because they discovered The Zebra.
When he opened the bar, he was expecting it to be a café that sold wine, like Burns Court. But three years ago a local publication named The Zebra one of the 10 best wine bars in Sarasota County and it was the only one listed from Venice. Food is still served but now wine and music are the focal point.
The Zebra— so-named because the animal’s coat resembles a keyboard— has a French-style setting with indoor and outdoor seating. A rotating list of pianists currently includes Cahalan, Vince Adessa, Dave Sayer, Michael Edelstein and others.
EACH HAS OWN STYLE
Each pianist brings a different approach to music and engaging audiences. The bar opens around 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The pianists begin at 7:30 and finish around 10:30 p.m. (or play “until.”) There’s a choice of about 250 wines plus wine cocktails and more than 20 beers from around the world. Aizenberg thinks it’s the perfect combination because he loves wine and music.
While the pianists entertain, Aizenberg prefers to stay behind the bar. He mostly works alone but during season he employs a server. Piano players also earn wages and tips.
There were about eight pianists before the coronavirus pandemic — including one who has performed at Carnegie Hall, but has yet to return to the bar. Guest performers at The Zebra have included jazz pianist and composer Dick Hyman, a local resident.
Sitting outside at a table near the entrance, South Dakota native Tom Halbert shared how he and his wife, Gayle Maxey, became regular customers. A snowbird beginning in 1980 and area resident since 2002, Halbert discovered The Zebra while eating across the street at ABBY’S on Miami, not long after Aizenberg opened the bar. “Our mission since COVID has been to keep Ari and ABBY’s alive,” he said.
Halbert attributes the bar’s success to the musicians, but also to the camaraderie among the patrons.
“It’s the feeling that people get coming here,” he said. “You meet and get in conversations with wonderful people.”
Halbert thinks so much of The Zebra that he included it in his self-published book “An American Gypsy: Around the World in 32,620 Days.” It “provides a special escape from life’s everyday hustle and bustle,” he wrote of The Zebra.
Halbert and Maxey were in attendance on a recent Saturday, when Cahalan was at the piano. Early on, a couple was looking adoringly into each other’s eyes as Cahalan led the packed house (about 30 indoor seats) through “Save the Last Dance for Me,” a hit for The Drifters in 1960.
Having met a couple from Chicago in the audience, Cahalan got everyone rockin’ with Jim Croce’s 1973 hit, “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.” (No word on whether the couple is from “the baddest part of town.”)
The audience also enjoyed singing its lines – “La la la la la la, la la la la la la” – during Cahalan’s rendition of Mary Hopkin’s 1968 hit, “Those Were the Days”, a popular Russian drinking song.
While Hoffman sings occasionally, Aizenberg also put him in charge of décor. (“It’s eclectic,” Hoffman says proudly. Patrons enthusiastically donate zebra-themed items, which Hoffman displays, but so far no one has donated a piano.)
Meanwhile, John Rogers came here from St. Louis about eight years ago. He was a patron before Aizenberg owned The Zebra and now prints schedules and helps the musicians set up.
“Everybody here is a pretty good performer,” he said. “Come on! When you’ve played at Carnegie Hall, you’ve got to be pretty good.”
Rogers says Aizenberg’s Zebra Lounge started with small crowds and then word got around. “Different performers have different groupies, you might say. They keep bringing them in.”
