Since 1887, First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda has been a significant part of the community.
One of the oldest churches in the area, First United Methodist, bought the historic piece of land it currently sits on from Isaac Trabue for $250. The original deed was just recently found in old church records.
“We got our start right around the same time as the city, so we’ve been involved with Punta Gorda pretty much since day one,” said Pastor Mike Loomis.
With humble beginnings of only 30 to 40 congregants, the church now sees hundreds of devoted worshipers come through its doors every weekend.
In fact, some services even have to be held in the newer Life Center to accommodate so many guests.
“At this time of year, the traditional services are in our historic sanctuary and the contemporary is in our Life Center. In season, most of our services are in that building because attendance goes up and we can hold 300 people comfortably there,” Loomis said.
And while a large portion of the congregation are retirees — reflecting the population of the surrounding area — First United Methodist is also hoping to grow its youth and children’s programs.
“That’s something that we’re rebuilding, we have a lot to offer the younger families in this community,” Loomis said.
For children from preschool all the way to fifth grade, the church holds a bible study that features age-appropriate stories and a variety of engaging arts and crafts projects.
Then, students in sixth grade and onward can enjoy the youth group, which meets weekly. The group also takes kids to summer camp in Leesburg, Florida and goes on an annual mission trip.
“Over the summer, we take anywhere from 20 to 25 kids on the trip plus chaperones. It gives them the opportunity to serve someplace and make a difference in people’s lives and to see other parts of the country. It really reminds them of how blessed they are,” said Loomis.
The work the youth group does is also reflective of the church’s broader drive to help those in need.
First United Methodist is involved with organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Crossroads Hope Academy, as well as offering monthly shower ministries to the homeless and outreach programs to the elderly.
“One of the things that we’ve tried really hard to do is serve the community and I think this congregation has done that for its entire existence,” said Loomis.
“People who have been leaders in the congregation have also oftentimes been leaders in the community and so there’s been a lot of times where the church has had the ability to make a difference in the lives of those in and around Punta Gorda.”
And now, the church is gearing up for its popular summer programs, including Vacation Bible School and All-American Sunday.
“All-American Sunday is an annual event and will be on June 30 this year,” said Loomis.
“We look at how we can celebrate and serve both our country and our Christian faith. We always have a guest speaker – oftentimes it’s someone who has served in the military. They’ll speak at all three of our services about how they were able to incorporate faith with their service.”
For more information on summer programs, visit whatis1st.com.
“It’s a wonderful congregation. They’ve been very involved in the fabric of Punta Gorda from day one. It’s neat to serve in a place where everybody knows where we are and be so connected to Punta Gorda’s history,” said Loomis.
“We just want to honor that and keep it up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.