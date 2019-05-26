Name: Norman Girard Damphousse, aka locally Norman Girard Served: U.S. Army, 106th Calvary Reconnaissance – Tec 4, 10th Repair Squadron, 10th ADG World War II and Active March 12, 1943 – October 11, 1945 Participated: Normandy landed on Omaha Beach June 6, 1944; Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns Received: European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon with 4 bronze stars Received: Certificate of Disability for Discharge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.