All true gardeners get it. The need to grow things.
Creating living art can become addictive. We love it, we need it, but it can be an expensive habit. So how can we feed the addiction and still afford to feed the family? Find ways to do things ourselves instead of hiring others to do them.
For those of us who are enthusiastic, full-time gardeners, we learn quickly. We learn that summer sun and winter sun are not the same. Winter sun is relatively mild while summer sun is brutal and relentless. From mid-September to mid-April the sun is farther south than it is from May to August. What is a nice shady porch all winter long can be an open air oven in the summer months, so we’ve learned to adjust.
No matter where you hail from, you have figured out your gardening obsession can be expensive. But you don’t break have to the bank if you have a little patience and aren’t afraid to sweat.
MEET BASIC REQUIREMENTS
You don’t have to spend hundreds, or more likely, thousands of dollars on plants and trees unless you have a new construction home. There are requirements on new homes that must be met. A certain number of plants and trees are necessary and honestly, I believe that’s a good thing. Do what you must to meet city or county codes while leaving room for your own future creativity, but understand that the trees you are required to plant are probably the most important part of an eventual low cost landscape whether you realize it right now or not.
Spend the money on trees now and you’ll thank yourself later. Shade trees are your best friend when it comes to saving money while developing that garden dream. The shade will keep weeds at a minimum, allow you to have a ton of fun with shade-loving tropical plants and give you an unlimited supply of leaves to use as mulch or compost. Free mulch!
Pine trees are the best. Pine needles not only make a great ground cover but they are renewable and they may help to lower the pH of our predominately alkaline soils over time. And they are free! Leaves that collect beneath oak, maple, sycamore, mahogany and other trees including gumbo limbo and black olive can be gathered and used as mulch in any landscape bed or mulch pathway.
The real purpose of mulching, aside from aesthetics, is to reduce evaporation during dry times, suppress weeds, allow good air/water exchange between soil and surface and to encourage good bacteria and insects. Don’t flinch at the mention of insects. Most insects are beneficial and even crucial in breaking down organic material so it can be made available to plants, so embrace the good guys. Considering how sandy our soils tend to be, the more natural material we can add to them, the better. All these things combined will ultimately improve soil quality, which in return will help plants thrive naturally and can reduce the need for additional fertilizer. It’s a win-win.
You save money on fertilizer because a soil that is constantly breaking down organic material reuses the nutrients found in that material to feed plants. And you’ll save money on plants as well because they will be naturally healthier so replacing failed plants will no longer be an issue.
VARIETY KEY IN MY WORLD
I need a large variety of interesting plants in my world. Well, it’s more than a need, it’s an obsession really. Too much of the “same ol’, same ol’” just won’t cut it for me. As a self-proclaimed plant collector, I need at least one of almost everything, and I know that most passionate gardeners everywhere feel the same.
But, having a limited indulgence budget, I’ve learned how to be creative and still increase my plant collection. If I have lots of something, I give it away. If my neighbor has lots of something, she gives it away. I’ve been known to stop at a total stranger’s house and ask if I may have a piece of that amazing huge ginger or a cutting or seed from some plant I’ve never seen before. To date I’ve haven’t been shot at or chased by the family dog.
As a matter of fact, nine times out of 10, the gardener I’m asking is more than gracious and overly generous. (Tip: always carry a shovel and clippers in your vehicle so you’re ready when the opportunity presents itself). There’s nothing like helping someone thin out a patch of ginger, making a new friend and getting some free plants in exchange. Yeah, there’s often a little work involved (or a lot), but I’ve now got a ginger plant that I’ve coveted for years and it only cost a little sweat.
Most gardeners are happy to share their excess plants. Social media is an amazing place to find plants that might be on your wish list. All you have to do is put it out there. You’ll probably get a response from someone thinning out, cutting back or removing the very plant you’ve been looking for. I’ve always been more than willing to give up a few cuttings of a unique plant I might have. Starting plants from seed, cuttings or division is a fantastic way to garden on a budget.
Edging can be as simple as coconuts lined up, and anyone you know who has coconut trees will more than likely be thrilled for you to take them all as they drop. Tree branches can lend a loose, informal or rustic look to a landscape. Inverted wine or beer bottles are just flat out cool, especially if you use multiple colors (no shortage of either in my neighborhood).
So here’s the gig: Turning your little corner of the world into the paradise you want doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. If you just use a little ingenuity you’ll find ways to reuse and recycle just about anything to create it. Learn how to propagate plants. The satisfaction you get from seeing that first bloom on a plant you started yourself is priceless.
Becky Copenhaver is a Certified Master Gardener, Certified Horticulture Professional and former Certified Landscape Designer. She is the owner of Becky’s Garden Shoppe at 6450 Elliott St. in Punta Gorda and can be reached at 941-621-8551 or beckysgardenshoppe@comcast.net
