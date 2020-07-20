Drive-in movies are making a comeback in some places during the corona virus pandemic, but with a little planning you can recreate the experience in your own back yard.
Will your backyard work for movies?
First and foremost: You need electricity. So make sure you have easy access to power outlets, either outdoors or by running an extension cord from inside. And, of course, make sure there’s no rain in the weather forecast.
Make sure your yard is clean and level so you can easily set up your equipment, and large enough to be comfortable for you and any guests, says Kristen Blasier, rental manager of Hatboro audio-visual equipment shop Zeo Brothers. If you’re using a projector, you’ll need up to 15 feet of distance between it and your screen for a proper picture.
Make sure your outdoor setup is protected from other bright light sources, such as streetlights or car headlights, which can make the picture harder to see.
What equipment do you need?
If you want the minimum effort: Moving your TV outside for a movie night is an option. For the full outdoor theater setup, you need a projector, external speakers, and a screen, and the movie player of your choice, such as a DVD or Blu-ray player, Amazon Fire Stick, or Laptop.
The picture: Projectors can run anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, but there are lots on the lower end that will do the trick. The important things to look for, Blasier says, are lumen rating (or brightness, about 2,500 lumens should cut it), and “keystone” adjustment, which lets you correct the image’s dimension and angle — a helpful tool for less-than-level settings. Gina Izzo, director of marketing at Bryn Mawr Film Institute, says that some newer projectors — like the Akaso WT50 ($250) — include access to apps like Netflix and Hulu, and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can pair it with speakers.
The sound: You can get away with listening to your projector’s built-in speakers, Izzo says, though using a standalone Bluetooth speaker will up the quality — or even headphones, if you only have a few viewers. Most Bluetooth speakers won’t provide the bass-y rumble with which moviegoers are familiar, Blasier says, so connecting a sound system with a subwoofer is a better (though more expensive) option if that’s important to you.
The screen: You can buy a dedicated outdoor movie screen for a couple hundred bucks. Screens are generally either fixed-frame or inflatable, and their surface is more reflective, so your movie looks better. Or you could keep it simple and project your movie onto a light-colored wall or bedsheet strung up to make a makeshift screen, though the quality won’t be as good.
If all that sounds too complicated or expensive, consider renting equipment for your movie night. Some companies, rent out all the necessary equipment for about $200 for a weekend.
Other movie night tips:
A better bet: Go with actual seating like lawn or camping chairs to save your back and make movie night as comfortable as possible. If you do go the picnic blanket route, pillows will give you a little more support.
Keep the snacks simple: Izzo suggests you stick to foods that won’t attract bugs. Movie candies like Twizzlers, she says, might be a better option than Goobers or Sno-Caps. “Popcorn is a must.”
Be considerate of neighbors: Blasier suggests checking noise ordinances in your neighborhood and sticking to them, and making sure your screening is as family-friendly as possible. So be reasonable in your film choice.
Feel free to also invite your neighbors to the screening, but don’t grow the crowd too much.
According to the Motion Picture Licensing Corporation, your group needs to be limited to “a normal circle of a family and its social acquaintances” to do right by U.S. copyright law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.