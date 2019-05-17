Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone had an all-inclusive hurricane box ready to go when hurricane season is at its peak?
While it may seem like a daunting — and expensive — proposition to put one of these together, it’s a lot better if you do it one step at a time.
To help residents complete a hurricane kit with minimal economic impact, the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office suggests methodically stocking up on the things you’ll need in a major weather emergency by shopping for a few things week by week.
Every week, buy a few of these items until you have everything you need. (The closer you are to the peak of hurricane season, the more you may have to purchase at one time.)
Food:
• 1 gallon of water per person per day (at least two weeks worth)
• Bottles of juice
• Cans of meat
• Jars of peanut butter
• Crackers
• Dry cereal
• Cans of fruit
• Cans vegetables
• Cans of soups
• Snack bars, energy snacks (granola bars, raisins)
• Instant coffee, tea, powdered drink
• Pet food, baby food (if needed)
• Food for special diets (if needed)
• Sandwich bread (freeze until needed)
Supplies:
• Liquid dish soap
• Unscented liquid bleach
• Mosquito repellent
• At least one large tube toothpaste
• At least one box of sanitizing wipes/ hand sanitizer
• Plastic containers/lids
• Safety pins
• Hand-cranked can opener
• Wooden matches
• Rolls of toilet paper
• Rolls of paper towels
• Large bottle of shampoo
• Personal products
• Flashlight/batteries
• Hammers
• Nails, wood screws
• Smoke detector/battery
• Heavy work gloves
• Duct tape
• At least one of disposable dust masks
• Screwdriver
• Plastic safety goggles
• Handsaw and/or chainsaw, fuel
• One package paper plates
• One package eating utensils
• One package paper/plastic cups
• Large plastic bags for food
• Plastic wrap
• Aluminum foil
• Battery-powered camping lantern
• Generator and extra fuel
• Broom, mop, bucket
• Waterproof container for important papers
• Portable radio (batteries or hand crank)
• Blankets or sleeping bag for each person
• Portable camp stove or grill
• Stove fuel, charcoal, lighter fluid
• Whistle
• ABC fire extinguisher
• Pliers
• Vice grips
• Leash or pet carrier (if needed)
• Tarps for temporary roof repair
• Crowbar
• Hatchet
• Camping or utility knife
• Local and state road maps
• Window covers and fasteners
• ice chest
• Double-sided tape, zip ties, bungee cords
• Masking tape
First aid items:
• Aspirin or acetaminophen
• Extra prescription medication
• Extra hearing aid batteries
• Rolls of gauze or bandage
• First-aid tape
• Adhesive bandages
• Anti-diarrhea medicine
• Rubbing alcohol
• 2 pair latex gloves
• Hydrogen peroxide
• Petroleum jelly
• Scissors
• Tweezers
• Antiseptic
• Thermometer
• Spare eyeglasses, contact lens supplies
• Items for denture care (if needed)
A big plastic storage bin will work as a container, or use a cooler wrapped with a couple of bungee cords. The bungee cords also may come in handy.
If you get through the season without using the supplies, there is a lot of practical stuff here that you won’t need to buy next year.
And you can always count your blessings and donate the food to a local pantry.
SHOPPING LIST
Here's a eight-week shopping list to help you plan:
https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Site%20Documents/8_Week_Shopping_List.pdf
— Source: Punta Gorda Hurricane Preparedness Brochure (with modifications) and Charlotte County
