By MCC
Becoming more organized is a popular resolution each new year. But people’s commitment tends to wane as February draws near.
Being unorganized can adversely affect productivity, state of mind, motivation, and even happiness. Sixty-seven percent of people surveyed in an Alpha Phi Quarterly study believed they could save up to 30 minutes a day if they were more organized. And a Huffington Post survey determined worrying a home isn’t clean enough or organized enough is the fifth most common stress trigger for Americans.
Here’s how to stay committed.
1 Determine what organization means to you
Being organized might mean one thing to you and something else entirely to someone else. Some may put form before function. Others may be interested in the aesthetics of a neat-looking space. Once you decide what it entails, you can get to work.
2 Start with what motivates you most
Perhaps this is a room in the home that has become overrun with clutter. Or maybe it’s getting finances organized so you can save for a dream vacation. Once you accomplish your biggest goal, the smaller ones may seem less difficult.
3 Declutter your mind
Sit down and make a to-do list of what’s on your mind. Then start prioritizing tasks. This will do wonders to clear your head.
4 Create deadlines for yourself
An open-ended timeline to get things done may promote procrastination. Deadlines may provide motivation.
5 Avoid distractions
Interruptions only slow you down. When working on a chore, hire a babysitter to look after the children or step away from social media so you can focus on the task at hand.
6 Think before you acquire
If you’re getting ready to purchase something new, carefully consider its usefulnesss and determine in advance where it will go, and whether or not you have the space.
7 Be accountable to another
Having help getting organized can mean delegating certain tasks or enlisting someone to check in with you to see if you’re on target. Embrace this system of checks and balances.
