People believe a lot of things about hurricanes and how to prepare for them, but what is the real deal?
MYTH: “Only protect the windows and doors facing the ocean.”
REALITY: Wind can come from any direction, particularly with hurricanes and tornadoes. Winds from these storms generally move in a circle, so depending on the eye of the storm's location, wind can come from virtually any angle. Hurricane winds are turbulent and may change direction quickly.
MYTH: “Nothing can stand up to a strong hurricane, so don't bother preparing.”
REALITY: After seeing the damage caused by Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 storm, people might think they can't do anything. But many of the buildings that failed during Andrew did so because they had a few correctable flaws, most notably the lack of strong shutters and doors.
Retrofitting houses with modern hurricane protection, including some Florida International University’s “magic’’ nails to the roof, can make a lot of difference. (FIU researchers have found that using nails with a twist in them to hold the roof’s plywood to the rafters dramatically increases the structure’s strength.)
MYTH: “Tape windows to prevent damage or shatter.”
REALITY: This is a waste of effort, time and tape. It offers little strength to the glass and no protection against flying debris. The tape will only help keep the glass from dispersing. You are better off spending your time putting shutters over doors and windows.
MYTH: “The best thing to do if a hurricane is coming is to evacuate to Orlando.”
REALITY: Residents of Southwest Florida should stay in a strong building as close to home as possible, but outside of the evacuation zones announced for that particular storm.
If you head upstate, you could get caught in traffic or trapped in the middle of nowhere when the hurricane arrives. There also is no guarantee the hurricane won’t follow you up the interstate.
After the storm, you’ll want to get home as soon as possible to take care of your property.
MYTH: “Light candles if the power goes out.”
REALITY: Never use candles, gas or oil lanterns during a storm. If a fire starts in your home, emergency responders may not be able to get to your home. Only use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns during a storm.
MYTH: “Storm surge won’t bother me — I’m two whole blocks from the beach.”
REALITY: Storm surge is a wind-driven dome of water that rushes inland ahead of, and to the right of, the center of a hurricane. The dome can reach 25 to 30 feet in a Category 5 land-falling hurricane. It will not stop in a block or two blocks or, in some cases, for miles.
Ninety percent of people who die in a hurricane drown in the storm surge. Plan ahead.
MYTH: “Sandbags can prevent water from entering a home.”
REALITY: Sandbags are effective when used to channel or direct water away from a home, provided they are properly filled and maintained. Fill sandbags only half full, tamp into place and limit placement to three layers unless a building is used as a backing or sandbags are placed in a pyramid.
MYTH: “It’s safe to stay in a high-rise because you’re above the flooding.”
REALITY: Not true. The winds in a hurricane increase dramatically with height, so the forces on windows and doors at the higher floors are greater.
Although the interior of the second or third floor is usually safe, if your high-rise is near the water, you should leave so you don’t get trapped.
MYTH: “The best way to keep your house from blowing apart is to leave a window open opposite the wind, so the pressure inside the house can equal the pressure outside.”
REALITY: The strongest forces during a hurricane are caused by the wind speeding by the structure, creating a strong suction force on the downwind corners.
Low pressure (suction) is created on the lee side of the house. Opening a window there can lower the pressure inside the house as well, subjecting it to higher stress, not less. Keep all windows closed, locked and shuttered.
