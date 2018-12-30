It is time to make New Year’s resolutions, so I asked several people what resolutions they thought their pets would make, if they could tell us.
The responses were varied. Quite a few thought their dogs would want to be walked more frequently, their cats played with more often, and both wanting to enjoy more quality time with their human companions.
Some pets wanted more exercise time and to lose weight, while some wanted to gain weight. Several suggestions were offered on behalf of their pets that were quite unique.
I think you can tell which species made the following specific resolutions:
• To stop raiding my feline friend’s litter box for delicacies.
• To stop kicking litter out of my litter box and all over the bathroom floor.
• To stop bringing lizards in from the lanai and presenting them as gifts, while mom is trying to sleep.
• To stop using the garbage can as my buffet.
• To stop barking so much and just become a couch potato.
• To stop using the overstuffed chair as my personal nail sharpener.
• To walk by mom’s open closet door without grabbing one of her shoes.
Two of my favorites are:
• To behave better so that my owner stops threatening to drop me off at Suncoast Humane Society.
• To start doing something wrong, because I am just too perfect.
Resolutions from not-so-perfect pets were:
• I will act more interested when forced to watch Animal Planet.
• I will count to 10 before biting Aunt Mildred for rubbing my tummy just a little too long.
• I will not take the legs out from under mom and dad as I race down the hall.
• I will try chasing the ball, only after it has been thrown.
• I will try and make friends with the vacuum sweeper.
• I will also try to like the FedEx and UPS guys when they ring that antagonizing door bell.
• I will try not to stand next to mom or dad after drinking water or flinging a slobber rocket.
I was prepared to add my own dog’s New Year’s resolutions, however last night one of them ate the list. I seem to always have dogs that love to eat paper things. One dog ate my mother-in-law’s death certificate. Luckily she never found out.
The same dog once ate $265 worth of $5 bills that my wife and I were saving. I was able to retrieve $30 of the money, from the yard, over a period of time, until I finally gave up. I kept telling him that each time he visited the yard, he was worth less money.
Whether or not you, or your pet, make New Year’s resolutions, one resolution we should all strive for is to be the person(s) our pets think we are.
Happy New Year!
Phil Snyder is executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society. Email him at philsnyder@humane.org.
