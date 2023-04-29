PORT CHARLOTTE — There has been a void in Florida’s glass art community.

With a lack of glass distributors in the state, artists from the Keys to Tampa have been stuck ordering bulks of glass online when they really only need smaller amounts for projects.


   

Duke studies at the Bullseye Glass Studio and Museum in Portland, Oregon, is a member of the National Glass Art Society in Seattle, Washington, and is a patron member of the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments