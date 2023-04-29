PORT CHARLOTTE — There has been a void in Florida’s glass art community.
With a lack of glass distributors in the state, artists from the Keys to Tampa have been stuck ordering bulks of glass online when they really only need smaller amounts for projects.
“When you buy that glass, you want to buy it in person,” said Janie Duke, owner of the Glass Duchess Studio in Port Charlotte. “You want to see it and feel it to make sure it’s got patterns in it that you want. When they ship it to you, you don’t get a choice.”
Duke is an internationally recognized glass artist, with her work being shown in places as far as the Czech Republic. Much of her art is displayed at her studio, where she also teaches classes. It varies in glass media and style, including the French approach Pâte de Verre which involves subtle color gradations with no other working techniques.
“I’ve been doing this for over 13 years, but every time I open that kiln, I’m like a little kid and say, ‘Oh! This turned out cool!’” Duke said.
After the last glass distributor closed, not only did artists have to order online and have their materials shipped, they couldn’t purchase single sheets. Instead, they had to buy in bulk, which cost them a lot of money.
Duke has a better solution. She recently made a new business partnership with Bullseye Glass — a manufacturer located in Portland, Oregon — to upgrade the Glass Duchess Studio into the company’s largest glass distributor in Florida.
Now Duke’s business occupies two buildings, one is still her studio and showroom and the other is a new warehouse where supplies are sold.
Supplies were sold at the warehouse grand opening, including frits and 10x10 glass sheets. There also were signups for upcoming classes, including one for beginners that focuses on the basics of working with glass.
This new distribution site will not be shipping glass out.
“I’m for that one person that wants to buy one piece for a project that just doesn’t have a thousand dollars to spend to go get a bunch of glass,” Duke said. “I’m for that person that’s in the middle of a project and is out of something and needs it right now.”
She’s also happy to help fill the void.
“Somebody had to do it, so I just stepped up to the plate,” Duke said.
Duke studies at the Bullseye Glass Studio and Museum in Portland, Oregon, is a member of the National Glass Art Society in Seattle, Washington, and is a patron member of the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
