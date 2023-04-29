PORT CHARLOTTE — There has been a void in Florida’s glass art community.


Janie Duke

Janie Duke is an internationally known glass artist and owner of the Glass Duchess Studio in Port Charlotte.
Green vase

A glass vase with two greens made by artist Janie Duke.
   

Duke studies at the Bullseye Glass Studio and Museum in Portland, Oregon, is a member of the National Glass Art Society in Seattle, Washington, and is a patron member of the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.

