Question: My landscaper planted some kind of myrtle in my yard but it ‘s never bloomed. What am I doing wrong?
Answer: I’m gonna take a wild guess and assume that he planted a wax myrtle, not a crepe myrtle. You’re not doing anything wrong. In fact, you’re doing exactly what we all should be doing: Bringing more native Florida plants into our yards.
The concept of landscaping with natives is certainly not new, but it does meet resistance from a lot of newcomers. For many, the idea of the perfect Florida yard consists of colorful tropical and subtropical plants, plus lots and lots of palm trees. I agree — to some extent. I love my exotics, but I also know that native plants play an important and necessary role in a Southwest Florida ecosystem that has been under attack by rampant development for decades.
If you’ve never contemplated the idea of using native plants, consider this: Native plants are more adaptable to the conditions that naturally occur here than most non-natives. Well, duh — they’re right at home! Plants situated in environments that are similar to their natural growing conditions will require little or no long-term care. Most require less fertilizer, less additional watering, little to no insect control and minimal pruning. It just makes so much sense to integrate native plants.
Additionally, you are providing much-needed food sources and nesting sites for a wide variety of wildlife, as well as supporting a limitless array of pollinating insects — which in turn benefit all your landscape plants.
There are so many beautiful native plants to choose from. Sunshine mimosa, bacopa, blue-eyed grass and beach sunflower are just a few of the groundcovers with great color. Want lots of flowers? Try Stokes’ aster, common milkweed, blanketflower, goldenrod, purple coneflower, liatris, black-eyed susan, scarlet sage or blue flag iris, among others. (Editor’s note: You will find that many plants not from Florida are sold under the same or similar names. Research so you know exactly what you’re buying. They’re hard to pronounce, but Latin names help.)
Native shrublike plants include necklace pod, firebush, cocoplum, porterweed, ilex, Simpson’s stopper, wild coffee and groundsel. Native vines are numerous and most have amazing blooming features. There is a native grass for almost every growing environment and numerous South Florida native trees and palms to consider.
Did you know there’s a native Florida blueberry? I didn’t until recently when I saw one in Sarasota. It’s Vaccinium corymbosum, and it likes light shade and moist well-drained soil. I have to have one!
Incorporating native Florida plants into your landscape requires a little planning. Know your zone! Since Florida is such a diverse state, plants that are native to North or Central Florida may not thrive here. Just because it’s listed as a native Florida plant does not mean it’s native to all parts of the state. I would love to have a redbud tree in my yard, but I’m too far south. Likewise, plants that are native to the Everglades or the Keys may not do well in an upland environment.
Consider your own environment and micro-climate and choose native plants that will comfortably and successfully thrive alongside existing landscape plants. That means doing a little research. A great source of information can be found at FloridaYards.org. Search the native plants database to find plants that suit your needs and the situation.
Availability may be an issue with some plant choices. There are nurseries specializing exclusively in native Southwest Florida plants in both Lee and Sarasota counties, where you can see what the plants actually look like — and those folks will give you practical advice.
So, here’s the gig: If we want to preserve the natural beauty of this wonderful paradise, we have to begin to protect native flora and fauna both in natural undeveloped areas and our own suburban neighborhoods. Replace that tired ligustrum hedge with Simpson’s stopper or firebush. Mix some milkweed and scarlet sage in with your allamanda. Blue flag iris and spiderwort work well alone or combined with existing flax lily or liriope.
There are so many ways to incorporate the natives. Trust me when I say that you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the variety and beauty of some of the lesser-known south Florida native plants. It will give you great pleasure to see your efforts rewarded with birds, bees and butterflies everywhere you look.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.