Those of us in the horticulture industry try our best to help the gardening community and the public in general by diagnosing plant and landscape problems and answering an array of gardening questions that come up on a daily basis. Sometimes we know the answers and sometimes we don’t. But it can feel a little like being a doctor but without the benefit of X-rays, MRIs and blood tests.
Second opinions are helpful and very often necessary but trust me, no one, whether they are an amateur gardener or a horticulture professional, knows all the answers. As with most sciences, horticulture can be quite confusing at times. I try to stay on top of trends in the industry by monitoring emerging insects and diseases as well as newly discovered invasive plants that command our immediate attention, but there’s plenty that takes me by surprise.
I also follow new plant introductions, and there are some super cool plants out there. Some can be a permanent part of your landscape (perennials) and others are temporary (annuals). With so many new selections of plants on the market each year, it can be hard for even seasoned Florida gardeners to figure out the difference between an annual and a perennial and how to effectively use them.
I think we all understand that an annual in Ohio is sometimes a perennial in Florida, and occasionally the other way around. But wouldn’t it be nice to understand the real differences between them? Since annuals are the shorter-lived plants in these two classifications, I’ll start with them.
The true definition of an annual is a plant that completes its life cycle in a single growing season. They grow from seed, mature, bloom, produce seeds and die. Sounds simple enough, and it is. Good examples of true annuals are cosmos, zinnias, marigolds and sunflowers.
For the most part, these beauties are sown as seed. Plants then emerge and soon our yards and vases are overflowing with amazing color. And then, sadly, they’re gone. But the cycle does not stop there. As a matter of survival, they throw seeds that will become new plants in the next growing season. Learn to recognize annual seedlings in your yard so they aren’t mistaken for weeds.
Impatiens are annuals, right? Here’s where it can get a little confusing when giving advice, because impatiens are not really annuals by definition, we treat them like they are. Impatiens are technically tender perennials. They are planted, then grow and bloom like crazy. They set seeds throughout the blooming process but they don’t die after seeding. They just keep on blooming. The survival of impatiens depends upon their environment.
My husband is from Ohio, so I’ll use that as my northern state example. In Ohio, impatiens are treated as annuals because they would never survive the winter. Not speaking from experience, I assume that impatiens are planted in late March or early April there and grow to the delight of all until around late September or so.This process is then repeated year after year and for good reason, maximum color impact — which they sure deliver!
But in southern Florida, we plant impatiens in full sun or part shade beginning in November if it’s a mild fall or December if it’s been warm. A cool winter rewards us with beautiful bursting color, but a warm one can frustrate us with struggling plants. However, if tucked into an area with morning sun and afternoon shade, impatiens have the potential to last for much longer than a year.
I always considered petunia an annual plant no matter what part of the country you live in, but they are actually half-hardy perennials. Petunias continue to bloom even after setting seed, which means they are not a true annual. However, we all know that petunias freeze in winter in northern climates and burn up in the hot relentless summer sun in the south. We call them an annual even if it they aren’t because in either situation, petunias will most likely not last a year. They are still worth it for the short term.
So sometimes annuals are actually annuals, and sometimes they aren’t. Are you still with me?
Perennials, on the other hand, are blooming plants that generally will live two or more years. Plumbago, hibiscus and gardenia are perennial plants. Each of these plants could live for 10 to 20 years. In the case of smaller plants such lantana, pentas and vinca, which are also perennials, you could potentially expect two or three years of vibrant life. These would all be considered annuals in Ohio but in south Florida, we embrace them as long-lived perennials.
There are also herbaceous perennials that return from root stock year after year usually in the spring through summer and into fall. Here in Florida, these would include caladiums and many dormant ginger varieties. In northern states it would include hostas, hyacinth, tulips and crocus.
There is also a classification of plants called “biennials.” Just to make it more confusing, biennial plants are considered short lived perennials. Biennial plants take two years to complete their life cycle. The first year is all about foliage and establishing the plant. Year two produces the reward: The blooms, which are followed by seeds and then, again, death.
Believe it or not, plants in this class include parsley, beets cabbage and onions. Typically these plants are harvested for food before they have a chance to bloom and go to seed in their second year. Poppies and hollyhock also fall under this category.
When you buy flowering plants in this class, most likely they are already in year two, the blooming phase. I’ve grown these plants from seed with mixed results. I discovered the patience involved in the waiting was excruciating, but the reward was pretty great. I wouldn’t recommend them for a gardener who needs instant gratification.
Plant tags can be deceiving, especially when you buy plants at a big box store. Although many of the plants sold there are grown right here in south Florida, they are shipped all over the country so the tags are very generic.
Geraniums, for example, might be labeled as an annual. They do well here all winter, and if protected from hot afternoon sun throughout the summer they will survive and begin to thrive again in the fall — making them a perennial in Florida. In northern climates, they thrive in the summer but cannot handle the winter freezes, so they are considered annuals when in fact they are perennial plants.
Conversely, plants that are labeled as perennials might actually be considered annuals here in the subtropics. Pansies and violas are some of these types of plants. In Ohio, pansies thrive in the summer and can survive moderate winters to bloom another year. In south Florida they do well throughout the fall, winter and spring months but suffer in the summer. Why? Because our issues are not winter cold and snow. Our issues are intense sun in the dead of summer, oppressive heat, and rain, rain and more rain (or none at all).
So here’s the gig: When you ask if a plant is an annual or a perennial and there is a hesitation before you receive an answer, it’s with good reason. Did you mean by definition or by application? True annuals are simple. Seed, plant, bloom, back to seed and then death. That’s the definition.
Perennials, on the other hand, can be interpretive. It depends very much on how you use them. Seasoned gardeners in our area have experimented with all types of plants both annuals and perennials and how they perform. Their results are varied, but their experiences help to guide the rest of us.
