You don’t have to overboard when shopping for holiday gifts for a golfer. Now, you can get completely carried away and get them a new set of Titleist or TaylorMade clubs. I’m sure they would appreciate it — but you don’t have to go to that extreme to find good golfing gifts. Here are some ideas that you may want to consider getting the golfer on your list.
How about golf balls? My wife and I usually get each other a dozen. Golf balls are there to be lost. I don’t know anyone that can make a dozen golf balls last an entire year, so that’s always a top golf gift. Does your golfer have a nice golf towel hanging on their bag, or does it resemble one from the kitchen collection of hand towels? Maybe a golf towel from a nearby course is something they would appreciate.
Every year I get my wife a golf outfit. A lot of the clothes can be found at great deals during the holiday season. I know my wife’s style, so I always try to get her something nice but a little flashy, because I know the first thing she’ll want to do after we open gifts and the kids vanish is head for the course. A new outfit is just the thing to get her going. Throw in a colorful pair of shoes and my wife is good to go.
If you want to spend a few more dollars, find out if your golfer has a distance or range finder. These are invaluable to a golfer and can be found on line or at any golf shop. After my wife bought me one for Christmas two years ago, it took strokes off my game. I was able to point it at any object to see how far away it was, helping me choose the right club to make my next shot. It’s tough to judge the distance to the green from the fairway and the flag is set on a contoured green. A rangefinder helps.
Now, some golfers may take it as an insult, but getting your golfer a few lessons is always a good idea as well. I’m a self-taught golfer and have been told that my swing is pretty good. However, my ball striking is not always what is should be on a consistent level, so I would take advantage of a lesson or two with that in mind. A lot of times the local courses will have a professional who offers lessons.
The other thing you can do is find out what course they like to play the most and buy them a few rounds. Some courses will offer a discount based on how many up-front rounds you would like to purchase. Or better yet, get them a round at a nice course that they may never treat themselves to. There is nothing better than taking your golf game to a challenging course. Well, OK, I feel like that, but not everybody likes to do that. For me, I love taking on the professional-type courses. I don’t play from where they do, but I like a challenge at my distance.
How about stocking stuffers? A new golf glove, a bag of tees, a new head cover for their driver, three wood or putter with their favorite sports team logo. Most golf shops have some pretty good gag covers as well. I saw one the other day that was a glass of beer. That was pretty cool, and I almost walked out with that one.
There are numerous items out there to find for the golfer in your life. If it is something they like to do, and you take the time to find a gift for them and their passion, no matter what you buy it will be the thought that they remember most.
