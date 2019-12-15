Because it is Christmastime, I recently set out to see what Christmas in Florida is like. Walking the St. Nicholas Interpretive Trail, I spied Christmas wreaths on a tree branch. The wreaths are round blotches of green surrounded by red, about the size of a half-dollar. Specifically, I was looking at a form of lichen (Cryptothecia rubrocincta).
Rather than tinsel and ornaments, some trees dripped with Spanish moss while others were adorned with pine cones and insects. Resurrection fern (Pleopeltis polypodioides), okay, wrong holiday, crawled across the branch of another tree. A choir of birds sang as a starburst of light shined through a stand of trees. This sights and senses during this late afternoon hike were a beautiful Christmas gift and I found it in the Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area in Christmas.
Walking some of the Savage Christmas Creek Preserve, I could tell the trail is suited not for reindeer, but for horses. Watching my step over the rugged trail, I spotted something I have yet to see in Florida. A walking stick insect. I observed as it navigated over the bumpy trail and appreciated this unexpected natural gift.
After living in the Sunshine State for more than two decades, I finally took the time to explore Christmas. On a recent Saturday morning, I hopped in my car and after nearly three hours over interstate and rivers, and through the concrete jungle of Orlando, I rolled into Christmas.
There is a gateway sign stating “Welcome to Christmas” at the intersection of State Road 50 and Fort Christmas Road. I pulled over to snap a photo and another visitor pulled over for a photo, too. After offering to take his photo in front of the sign, he said to me, “I’m glad to see we’re kindred spirits over Christmas.”
Across the road is a permanent Christmas tree, a painted concrete Santa Claus statue, red wood sleigh, nativity scene, and sign that reads, “The permanent Christmas tree at Christmas Florida is the symbol of love and good will; the Christmas Spirit every day in the year.” Not visible from the road and on back of the sign is a mosaic of a landscape and the words of the Christian hymn, “Gloria in excelsis Deo,” at the top.
WHERE IT GOT ITS NAME
Christmas is a slice of old Florida about 20 miles east of Orlando in unincorporated Orange County towards Titusville. According to the 2010 census, the population is just over 1,100 residents. The community was originally called Fort Christmas when on Dec. 25, 1837, which was during the Second Seminole War, also called the Florida War (1835-1842), U.S. Army soldiers and Alabama volunteers constructed a fort and named it for the holiday. The community’s first post office opened in 1892 and “fort” was dropped from the name.
Fort Christmas was one of more than 200 forts constructed during that war and today, a full-size replica welcomes visitors to learn about the war and Florida Cracker life between the 1870s and 1930s. Within the 25 acres are several pioneer homes from that period help tell the historical story of yesteryear including cattle, citrus, and homesteading.
While I did not see eight tiny reindeer, I did see the intersection of Cupid Avenue and Comet Street and down the road, I saw at least eight giant American alligators in Christmas. (I think I saw at least 100 all together). Contrasting the natural beauty and real Florida of the Tosohatchee Wildlife Management Area is Jungle Adventures. It is notable for Swampy, the world’s largest alligator-shaped building at 200 feet long. I was told it’s really 188 feet long, but either way, it is quite impressive and selfie-worthy. Swampy serves as a popular photo opportunity especially when standing in his jaws.
The roadside attraction is one of Central Florida’s oldest and home to animals such as black bear, Florida panther, exotic birds, a Nile crocodile, wolf hybrids, tortoises, and about 200 American alligators. The visit begins with a two-hour guided tour. Afterwards, feel free to walk the jungle at your own pace. During the tour, get up close to meet, pet, and sometimes hold some of the residents during the wildlife show. I held a 2-year-old alligator and ball python. The snake was once someone’s pet who overfed it live rats. The snake was disinterested in a rat placed in its habitat and the rodent was so hungry, it nibbled off the end of the ball python’s tail. Or at least, that is how the tale about his stubby tail goes.
The owner surrendered the snake to Jungle Adventures who rehabilitated it. The ball python and other animals are part of the program educating visitors about responsible exotic pet ownership and discouraging owning exotic animals.
The tour also includes an overview of the Native Americans who lived in Central and East Florida including tools, weapons, and training tools they used; how they survived; and what happened when the Spanish arrived. Replicas of tools made from seashells and animal bones are on display along with a contraption used to lure alligators in for harvesting. The Jungle Swamp Cruise is part of the tour, too. Hop in the pontoon boat for about a 10-minute cruise around the facility and count the gators around you.
Most wildlife is contained in their clean habitats while the alligators seem to have the largest area to roam. A boardwalk trail is like walking on water. It weaves through a swampy habitat with gators galore. Light snacks and beverages are available for purchase but feel free to bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy in the jungle.
Rather than dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, jump in an airboat. Christmas has several operators offering zippy tours on the St. Johns River.
POST OFFICE POPULAR THIS TIME OF YEAR
The Christmas post office is an attraction, too. Letters and cards can be postmarked with “Christmas, FL.” There is also a mail drop for letters to Santa.
There used to be a standalone Christmas-themed gift shop but that closed a couple of years ago. Dining is limited and I found the convenience store called Christmas Grocery makes serves casual fare as chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, and pizza, and receive rave reviews. Santa Claus does not call Christmas home, but there are plenty of jolly folks eager to share the yuletide spirit.
The yuletide spirt is sprinkled throughout Christmas especially if you keep a keen eye open. As I heard many times during my visit, it’s always Christmas in Christmas, Florida.
Jennifer Huber is the founder and voice behind the award-winning blog SoloTravelGirl.com where she celebrates traveling alone, not lonely.
