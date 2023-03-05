Most plays have the same elements: plot, characters, dialogue, setting, conflict and resolution.
Just like life.
Hurricane Ian, which dimmed the lights in Venice and much of Southwest Florida last fall, was the third-costliest weather disaster on record and the deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.
Locally, Ian got bad reviews. Among other devastation in Sarasota County, it pummeled the east side of the main building on Venice Theatre’s campus. Not long after the coronavirus pandemic had canceled many plays and performances there, Sept. 28 was opening night for an event no one would buy tickets to see.
One social media report said that “Venice Theatre was destroyed.” That was hyperbole. But parts of the facility were immediately deemed unusable.
The theater’s education and community engagement department had needed more space prior to the storm. Department members had been excited about moving into the Raymond Center, directly behind the main building.
But after the storm, theater leadership opted to convert that building into a 130-seat, temporary performance space. It opened as a theater in November and will be used in that capacity until the mainstage Jervey Theatre is rebuilt. (The mainstage likely will be ready in 2024.)
COMMUNITY HELP
That left the education and community engagement department in need of a home. But the department’s fortunes were reversed when community organizations offered education and rehearsal space, and venues for concerts — some within 48 hours of Ian leaving the region.
“It was pretty amazing,” longtime education department director Sandy Davisson said. “All I was thinking was, ‘We’ve got to keep the classes going somehow.’ These organizations truly embody community spirit. ‘Lifted up’ is absolutely the word.”
After more than two decades of organizing and teaching classes on the main campus at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Davisson and her staff members took their show on the road. They have hosted the theater’s adult and youth classes in at least nine Sarasota County venues.
Venice Theatre and Starz Choice Dance Academy have a long history of working together. The partnership goes back 50 years, to when the studio was named Beverly School of Dance. Current owner Cathleen Becker, her mother, Beverly McCandless, and other family members previously taught and choreographed for Venice Theatre.
“We are happy that Starz Choice Dance Academy is able to donate space to the Venice Theatre in their time of need,” Becker said in a theater news release thanking the community for its support. “Venice Theatre will always hold a special place in our hearts.”
Like many other area businesses, the dance studio also had damage from the storm, but it only closed for a few weeks.
“I know for a fact that the people who were reaching out and housed us were also dealing with (Ian’s aftermath),” Davisson said.
Tomas Dinverno, principal of Venice Middle School, also played a leading role in helping Venice Theatre.
“Understanding that VT wanted to find offsite spaces so that our classes and programs could restart as soon as possible, Principal Dinverno replied to my emails and texts almost instantly,” Davisson said. The middle school became the site for the theater’s Monday through Friday after-school programs.
The Haven south campus became the venue for the theater’s Thursday Dynamic Drama class for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Loveland Center stepped in to temporarily house Saturday classes.
“Loveland is proud to be a long-standing member of the Venice community and to support other area nonprofits whenever possible,” said Becca Eldredge, Loveland’s vice president of programs. “The Venice Theatre is a pillar of the Venice community, and we know they will come back stronger than before.”
While theatre leadership was center stage, communicating with local officials, construction companies and the public regarding a resolution to the main conflict — the hole in the theatre roof — Davisson says she and her staff — Kelly Duyn, assistant director of education and community engagement, and Brad Wages, lead teacher and Silver Foxes director — worked hard behind the scenes to ensure the new education department agenda would go on.
“There was a massive spreadsheet,” Davisson said, laughing. Staff made sure that students, teachers and the managers of the “offsite” venues didn’t suffer logistical issues.
“Attaboy” to Duyn and Wages, and the rest of the staff, Davisson said. “Theatre leadership said, ‘This is happening. We’re going to do this.’ Now it’s time to get the job done.”
Getting everyone to buy into the new plans and new venues — was easier than one might have thought, Davisson said.
Currently, everything is running smoothly.
Someone really ought to write a play about this.
