Venice Theatre--singers

Venice Theatre students Rahaela Jaudally, left and Nora Heffeman practice singing their parts during choral instruction at Seaside Springs Retirement Community on Feb. 22.

 Photo by Tom O’Neill

Most plays have the same elements: plot, characters, dialogue, setting, conflict and resolution.

Just like life.


Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre Intern Delaney Lockwood dances with a class at Seaside Springs Retirement Community on Feb. 22.
Sandy Davisson

Venice Theatre’s longtime education department director Sandy Davisson watches classes at Seaside Springs Retirement Community on Feb. 22.
Creating character

Venice Theatre’s Kelly Duyn with student Apollo Trammel on creating a character with face paint at Venice Middle school space..
Teen Improv Troupe

The Teen Improv Troupe was excited to perform in the Troll Music performance space.
