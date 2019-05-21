The annual Key Lime Festival was held at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, on Saturday, May 17. Shops and restaurants featured key lime themed items, such as soaps, fudge, cookies and cocktails. Live entertainment included dancers, musicians, and a magic show for kids. For more information on upcoming events at Fishermen's Village, visit www.fishville.com/events/.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments