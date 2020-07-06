Lexington Herald-Leader
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Want to taste history? Jim Beam is bringing back the distillery’s oldest brand nationally and making it the way it was more than 100 years ago.
Old Tub Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is on shelves nationwide for a limited time, beginning in late June, for about $23 a bottle, according to Jim Beam, celebrating “bourbon’s true, rustic character.”
It has previously only been available at the distillery in Clermont.
It will be distilled there without chill filtration, just like the original Old Tub recipe, according to a release. Chill filtration removes fatty acids; this version has “a full-bodied authentic flavor,” Beam said.
According to the tasting notes, the bourbon tastes of oak, grain and warm caramel, with a nose of oak, grain and vanilla.
“We’re taking bourbon lovers back in time and making a delicious bourbon true to the way my ancestors intended over 140 years ago, when Old Tub was first crafted,” said Fred Noe, seventh generation master distiller, in the release. “I’m excited to share this one-of-a-kind liquid with our fans and provide a bit of authenticity and nostalgia as we head towards another 225 years in the bourbon industry.”
