Share your recipes

Do you have a special appetizer, snack, dessert or drink recipe that is a crowd-pleaser or family favorite? Submit it to Go@yoursun.com by April 3 for consideration in an upcoming special publication.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

Recipe Exchange!

Do you have a special appetizer, snack, dessert or drink recipe that is a crowd-pleaser or family favorite? Submit it to Go@yoursun.com by April 3 for consideration in an upcoming special publication. Include your name, where you live (just town or city) why the recipe is so special to you and the recipe source (grandma, a cookbook, you created it yourself, etc.) High quality photos of yourself and your dish/drink also welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments