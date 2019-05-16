Stepping out of the kayak and onto the soft white sand of Shell Key, I admired the orange fireball disappearing into the Gulf of Mexico. Nervousness and anxiety weighing on me instantly melted away.
Self-doubting thoughts consumed me all week. Thoughts of, “I’m not pretty enough. I’m not smart enough. I’m not successful enough,” raced through my head and intensified Saturday as I headed to Tierra Verde in Pinellas County. Driving up I-75, my stomach flipped and I thought about turning around and heading home. I was about to embark on my scariest adventure yet. Scary — not because of the activity, but because of the fear of not being enough for anyone.
Stopping at a Sunshine Skyway rest area, I changed my mindset and perspective. I focused on the activity rather than the potential people participating. Tired of waiting for Mr. Right to knock on my door, I registered for a sunset kayaking trip with Match.com, the online dating service. In addition to online dating, they offer off-line group activities. These activities allow participants to engage in something they enjoy while meeting new people in a low-pressure environment. Match has been a miss for me, but I decided to give an in-person event a try.
Rather than thinking the trip would be like a group date on The Bachelor, the ABC television show where 25 women vie for the love and roses from one man, I looked at it as another activity I’m enjoying solo. Rather than a rose, it would be an opportunity to bring home a memory. If I meet someone, that’s a sweet bonus.
Island Ferry Eco Tours offers nightly 2.5-hour sunset paddling trips into a portion of the 1,828-acre Shell Key Preserve in clear kayaks made by the Crystal Kayak Company. This area is popular for fishing and boating and is an important sanctuary for birds.
After meeting the other participants, I relaxed a bit when realizing they were much like me. Nice, good people who enjoy spending time outdoors, are living their best life, and hoping to find that someone special.
Say “tandem kayak” and I cringe. I tried to display my best poker face upon realizing we would paddle in tandem kayaks. Grabbing the guy next to me, we settled in the boat with him in the back. After finding our paddling groove, which included knocking paddle blades a few times, we chitchatted and enjoyed the scenery.
It was difficult letting him control the kayak. Not because I did not think he could — but because I am accustomed to doing everything by myself. Although difficult, I welcomed him taking the lead. As in life, doing everything on your own can be exhausting.
Every so often, the guide’s voice emitted from the kayak’s speaker. A cormorant swam and dove along the kayaks and the guide explained they were feeding. As brown pelicans flew above, through the clear kayak I saw fish swim below. Kayaks passed single file through a narrow mangrove tunnel, occasionally getting stuck in the roots or shallow areas. Small, black mangrove crabs scurried along the branches and the setting sun’s rays cast a light golden glow through the trees.
The visit to Shell Key was an opportunity to stretch the legs, look for seashells, and admire the beauty. After sunset, we hopped back in the kayaks. Two lights were placed in each which acted as spotlights on the preserve’s floor.
Soon enough, we arrived at the launch site and the experience was over. There was no rose. There was no “see you again.” And that was OK. There were memories of a beautiful evening curated by Mother Nature and Island Ferry Eco Tours. I left with a renewed confidence and reminded myself I am clearly enough.
Mr. Right, I can’t wait to share endless adventures with you. Heck, if you’re the right guy, I’m willing to hop in another tandem kayak. Until then, being a party of one is enough.
