Lunch at Carmelo’s
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda, recently honored with a place on OpenTable’s 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019, is now open for lunch during the week (no need for reservations), serving personal-size pizzas, panini, flatbreads, salads, apps and entrees.
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante ($$-$$$), 941-621-4091, 321 W. Retta Esplanade, is now open Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.
Mexing it up around Englewood
Mexican-born Jesus Zarates is amazed at the success of his new Zarate’s Family Restaurant, now open where Blossom’s Family Restaurant and Bay Pointe Grill used to be.
“I didn’t think it was going to take off so fast. And it isn’t even season yet,” said the new owner who, with partner Serafin Estrada, is winning rave reviews for friendly service and a varied Italian, American, Greek and Mexican menu, with lunch and dinner specials.
Zarate’s ($-$$), 941-208-2855 and 941-208-5305, 3502 N. Access Road, Englewood, next to Domino’s Pizza, is open Monday to Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday to 1:30 p.m. Draft and bottle beer and wine are available.
~~~~~~~~~~
On June 18, Boca Grande’s Pink Pony ice cream parlor handed the kitchen keys to Chef David Mota, to author a new breakfast and lunch concept—Tortuga Mexican Street Cuisine. And you can still have the shop’s ice cream and treats.
After starting at the Boca Grande Farmers Market in 2015, Mota gained a loyal following for his authentic guacamole, pico de gallo and shrimp ceviche. A year ago he began collaborating with Pink Pony owners Julie Camp and Ken Heineman for Taco Tuesdays in the courtyard.
His new menu at Tortuga goes well beyond tacos. Mota has a gourmet take on homemade salsas roja and verde, roasted, fried and raw, as well as drunken avocado sauce; $7 breakfasts from huevos rancheros to pancakes and avocado toast; and $7 lunches including quesadillas, burritos, tamales and the now-famous shrimp ceviche.
At what looks like a food truck, without the mobility, diners place window orders, to go or to stay in the courtyard and remodeled alleyway.
Tortuga ($), 608-308-4420, 471 Park Avenue, Boca Grande, tortugaboca.com, is open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with breakfast until 10:30 a.m. and lunch 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Why did they close?
Eyebrows always raise when a restaurant closes unexpectedly. But sometimes there’s a perfectly rational and benign explanation.
When Englewood’s Café 776 closed suddenly in late April, the explanation was tragic but rational.
Owner Jim Wesson had already been planning an offseason overhaul of the 40-year-old establishment, now due to reopen in July. When his kitchen’s right hand passed away unexpectedly, it both hastened the remodel and allowed the chef’s wife and son-in-law time to recover.
~~~~~~~~~~
Denny’s at 1910 S. McCall Road in Englewood had no choice but to close after a heavy rainstorm blew off a roof vent.
Said Jodi Milam, “I was actually there when it happened. Very noisy—thought they dumped a mop bucket. Heavy rainwater everywhere. The one waitress there handled the whole thing with a smile.”
Denny’s reopened for business with barely a hitch.
~~~~~~~~~~
Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray Public House recently announced that it would close for two days (June 18 and 19) for routine termite treatment. Scheduled for every 15 years, the antique building’s tenting was overdue.
For those cynical enough to wonder, the Ray’s last food inspection, on Nov. 18, 2018, revealed zero violations. Clean as a pennywhistle.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.